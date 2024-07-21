 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open 2024 final round: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
Riley Herbst scores last-lap Xfinity win: Indianapolis race results
GOLF: JUL 20 LPGA Dana Open
Chanettee Wannasaen grabs three-shot lead at LPGA’s Dana Open

Top Clips

Chase_Sexton.jpg
Sexton carries MX momentum into break at Washougal
deegan_vialle.jpg
Deegan, Vialle split Motos in MX at Washougal
nbc_smx_washougalhl_240720.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Pro Motocross Round 8, Washougal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open 2024 final round: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
Riley Herbst scores last-lap Xfinity win: Indianapolis race results
GOLF: JUL 20 LPGA Dana Open
Chanettee Wannasaen grabs three-shot lead at LPGA’s Dana Open

Top Clips

Chase_Sexton.jpg
Sexton carries MX momentum into break at Washougal
deegan_vialle.jpg
Deegan, Vialle split Motos in MX at Washougal
nbc_smx_washougalhl_240720.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Pro Motocross Round 8, Washougal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3

July 20, 2024 09:04 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the Barracuda Championship at Old Greenwood in Truckee.
Up Next
nbc_golf_ptbcrd3hl_240720.jpg
4:50
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracuda_round2_240719.jpg
6:05
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracuda_rd1_240718.jpg
2:26
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_sales_penskev2_240715.jpg
1:31
Inside the numbers of the Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_macintyreintv_240714.jpg
5:15
MacIntyre on Scottish Open: ‘The one I wanted’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_iscohls_240714__126996.jpg
12:45
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishopenday4_240714.jpg
10:42
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_iscord3_240713.jpg
7:02
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishopenday3_240713.jpg
13:32
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_isco_rdv3_240712.jpg
6:42
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyhlreax_240712.jpg
5:08
McIlroy ‘a little scrappy’ in Scottish Open Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishopenday2_240712.jpg
13:01
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
Now Playing