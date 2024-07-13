 Skip navigation
Kaulig Companies Championship - Round Three
Steve Stricker chips in twice to take lead at Kaulig Companies Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225
Pocono NASCAR Xfinity results: Cole Custer scores first victory of the season
Cristopher Sanchez
Phillies get MLB-leading 8th All-Star with Sánchez replacing Atlanta’s Chris Sale

nbc_golf_acc17rd2_240713.jpg
Highlights: American Century, Round 2, Hole 17
nbc_golf_accqbrd2_240713.jpg
Highlights: NFL QBs at the American Century, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_acckelcerd2v2_240713.jpg
HLs: Kelces’ American Century Championship Rd. 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 3

July 13, 2024 07:28 PM
Watch highlights from the third round of the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
nbc_golf_iscord3_240713.jpg
7:02
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenday3_240713.jpg
13:32
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_isco_rdv3_240712.jpg
6:42
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyhlreax_240712.jpg
5:08
McIlroy ‘a little scrappy’ in Scottish Open Rd. 2
nbc_golf_scottishopenday2_240712.jpg
13:01
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtgsord1_240711.jpg
7:25
Thomas tops leaderboard at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_McIlroyGSOrd1_240711.jpg
5:08
McIlroy rebounds at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_iscord1_240711.jpg
9:09
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_pgagenesisscottishrnd1_240711.jpg
6:51
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_JTinterview_240711.jpg
2:36
Thomas ‘felt great’ in Round 1 of Scottish Open
nbc_golf_gt_rorycaddie_240710.jpg
5:58
McIlroy: Criticism about Diamond is ‘unfair’
nbc_golf_gt_roryusopen_240710.jpg
4:39
How McIlroy is bouncing back from U.S. Open
