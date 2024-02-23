Watch Now
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
van Rooyen shows off iron play in Mexico
Erik van Rooyen talks about his impressive track record in Mexico after taking sole lead of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta on the first day.
van Rooyen’s best shots from Rd. 1 of Mexico Open
Look back on Erik van Rooyen's highlights from Round 1 of the Mexico Open, where he finished atop the leaderboard at 8 under.
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 1
Inside Mexico Open at Vidanta’s impact
Learn more about the significance of the Mexico Open at Vidanta to the region of Vallarta and its people.
Del Solar building on recent success at Vidanta
Cristobal Del Solar speaks with Golf Central’s Damon Hack about his score of 65 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, just two weeks after putting up a 57 at the Astara Golf Championship.
Analyzing Morikawa’s golf swing
Brandel Chamblee breaks down Collin Morikawa's iron swing noting Morikawa's slow and controlled takeaway.
Mackay: Thomas ‘very determined’ to win again
Legendary caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay talks about reprogramming his mind to cover the game on TV, working with Justin Thomas, previewing the the Mexico Open at Vidanta and more.
‘Family atmosphere’ a selling point of Mexico Open
Damon Hack joins Golf Today from the Mexico Open at Vidanta, describing the atmosphere of the event and the layout of the course ahead of the action in Nuevo Vallarta.
Roundtable: Analyzing Rory’s global tour comments
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Rory McIlroy's vision for a Champions League-style world golf tour, examining if the concept is realistic and somethin fans would want to see.
Roundtable: Are PGA Tour stars being outshined?
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the trajectory of the PGA Tour with stars being challenged by upcoming young players.
Roundtable: Spieth’s DQ, Tiger’s future
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Patrick Cantlay's struggles, Tiger Woods' withdrawal during the Genesis Invitational and Jordan Spieth's disqualification for signing an incorrect scorecard.