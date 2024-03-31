 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round
Jaeger wins first Tour event as Scheffler misses 5-footer to tie in Houston
Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round
Tosti, Horschel move into Swing 5 for RBC Heritage
Detroit Tigers Jack Flaherty
Jack Flaherty shines in debut as Tigers beat White Sox 3-2 on Ibáñez’s single

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_jaegerweekendhl_240331.jpg
Highlights: Jaeger’s weekend at Houston Open
nbc_boxing_wardley_clarke_240331.jpg
Wardley, Clarke battle to thrilling draw
nbc_boxing_kongo_marku_240331.jpg
Kongo holds off aggressive Marku

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round
Jaeger wins first Tour event as Scheffler misses 5-footer to tie in Houston
Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round
Tosti, Horschel move into Swing 5 for RBC Heritage
Detroit Tigers Jack Flaherty
Jack Flaherty shines in debut as Tigers beat White Sox 3-2 on Ibáñez’s single

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_jaegerweekendhl_240331.jpg
Highlights: Jaeger’s weekend at Houston Open
nbc_boxing_wardley_clarke_240331.jpg
Wardley, Clarke battle to thrilling draw
nbc_boxing_kongo_marku_240331.jpg
Kongo holds off aggressive Marku

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 4

March 31, 2024 06:12 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_jaegerweekendhl_240331.jpg
7:50
Highlights: Jaeger’s weekend at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_childrensrd4hl_240331.jpg
11:58
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_deaconintv_240330__617198.jpg
8:10
The two ‘very distinct sides’ of Tosti
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tostifinau_240330.jpg
9:11
What happened between Tosti, Finau on 4th green?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerlites_240330.jpg
3:57
HLs: Scheffler’s Round 3 at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_240330.jpg
1:28
Irons, putter on Moving Day have Dunlap one back
Now Playing
Finau.jpg
2:27
Highlights: Best hole outs from Houston Open Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd3_240330.jpg
9:02
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_skinnsintv_240330.jpg
1:01
Skinns’ measured approach pays off in Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hannholeout_240330.jpg
0:53
Hahn holes out for Eagle on No. 16 at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_higgoholeouts_240330.jpg
1:00
Higgo chips in on No. 7, follows it up with Eagle
Now Playing
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd2hl_240329.jpg
8:09
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2
Now Playing