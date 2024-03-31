Watch Now
Highlights: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.
Highlights: Jaeger’s weekend at Houston Open
Watch all of the best highlights and moments from Stephan Jaeger’s victory across all rounds of the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open.
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 4
The two ‘very distinct sides’ of Tosti
Alejandro Tosti's college coach, Florida's J.C. Deacon, joins Golf Channel to explain what makes the fiery Tosti tick.
What happened between Tosti, Finau on 4th green?
Watch the exchange between Alejandro Tosti and Tony Finau on the fourth green during Round 3 of the Houston Open, in which Tosti challenged Finau on whose putt was away and the two disagreed on who should putt first.
HLs: Scheffler’s Round 3 at Houston Open
Scottie Scheffler had a few narrow misses that cost him in Round 3 of the Houston Open, but overall, it was a solid round for the world No. 1 as he enters Sunday tied for the lead.
Irons, putter on Moving Day have Dunlap one back
Nick Dunlap shot a 7-under 63 on Moving Day (presented by Penske) at the Houston Open, moving to just one shot back of the lead while trying to become the first to win as an amateur and pro in the same PGA Tour season.
Highlights: Best hole outs from Houston Open Rd. 3
Relive the best chip ins and hole outs from Round 3 of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.
Skinns’ measured approach pays off in Round 3
Hear from David Skinns after his 5-under Houston Open Round 3, in which a tactical approach helped him finish the day as a co-leader.
Hahn holes out for Eagle on No. 16 at Houston Open
James Hahn executes a precise third shot on the par-5 16th and holes out for Eagle during Round 3 of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Higgo chips in on No. 7, follows it up with Eagle
Garrick Higgo plays a beautiful bunker shot on No. 7 for birdie and follows it up with an Eagle hole-out on No. 10 during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open.