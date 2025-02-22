Watch Now
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 3
Watch the highlights from third-round action of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
Aldrich Potgieter talks about his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and the Golf Central crew assesses whether he will be prepared to battle in the final round.
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 3
Watch the highlights from third-round action of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Højgaard chips in twice in three holes for eagle
Danish golfer Nicolai Højgaard made an eagle on the par-5 14th hole in the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after hitting a gorgeous pitch shot from 39 yards out, giving him his second eagle in three holes.
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 2
Watch the highlights and lowlights from the second round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at VidantaWorld
Watch Friday's best moments from Smylie Kaufman on Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra: Michael Kim relives Cal days, Ben Griffin applauds the Bill Belichick hire, Joel Dahmen wonders how he could shoot a 61 and more.
Griffin jokes of aiming for No. 1 without winning
In Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra, Ben Griffin tells Smylie Kaufman about how he started copying C.T. Pan's sunglasses and jokes about trying to reach world No. 1 without winning on the PGA Tour.
Kim relives elite 2013 Cal team with Homa, Weaver
Michael Kim joins Smylie Kaufman on Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra, reliving his stacked 2013 Cal team with Max Homa and Michael Weaver and reflecting on how he turned his pro career around.
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open
The Golf Central crew reacts to highlights from PGA Tour rookie Aldrich Potgieter's 62-stroke second round that vaulted him to the top of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld leaderboard.
Potgieter nabs career-low during Round 2 in Mexico
Aldrich Potgieter reflects on his sterling second-round performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ended with a PGA Tour career-low score and a sizeable edge atop the leaderboard.
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
Rex Hoggard reports on the meeting between President Trump, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, including what it means for golf's reunification and next steps.
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the opening round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.