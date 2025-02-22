 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland
Matthew Tkachuk will miss Saturday’s Panthers game against the Kraken with a lower-body injury
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins
NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale throws 2 perfect innings for Atlanta in his spring debut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_potgieterreax_250222.jpg
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
nbc_rugby_engvsco_250222.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 16, Scotland 15
nbc_cbb_sthertzint_250222.jpg
Schertz lauds Billikens for best team performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Watch Now

Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 3

February 22, 2025 06:09 PM
Watch the highlights from third-round action of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
nbc_golf_potgieterreax_250222.jpg
5:58
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
nbc_golf_mexopenround3ehl_250222.jpg
11:08
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 3
nbc_golf_hojaardchips_250222.jpg
0:33
Højgaard chips in twice in three holes for eagle
nbc_golf_mexicoopenround2v2_250221.jpg
9:52
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 2
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250221.jpg
3:08
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at VidantaWorld
nbc_golf_bengriffinv2_250221.jpg
1:48
Griffin jokes of aiming for No. 1 without winning
kim_smylie.jpg
3:31
Kim relives elite 2013 Cal team with Homa, Weaver
Potgieter_HLs_raw.jpg
4:36
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open
nbc_golf_potgieterinterview_250221.jpg
2:32
Potgieter nabs career-low during Round 2 in Mexico
nbc_golf_trumppgalivmeeting_250220.jpg
9:50
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
nbc_golf_mexicoopenrd1hls_250220.jpg
8:48
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 1
nbc_golf_mexicoopenhit_250220.jpg
8:54
Potential PGA Tour-LIV merger causing ‘stress’
