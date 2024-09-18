Watch Now
Day's veteran presence could help Internationals
When it comes to the Presidents Cup, experience is invaluable and Jason Day has that in spades for the International Team.
‘Rock star’ Kim playing beyond his years
South Korean Tom Kim looks to continue the stellar start to his career with a strong showing at the Presidents Cup.
Age not a factor as Scott looks to Presidents Cup
Adam Scott is no stranger to success on the golf course, and the 44-year-old brings longevity, as well as consistency, to the International Team at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Conners brings experience to Presidents Cup
Canadian Corey Conners has three top-10 finishes in his last 10 starts, and will provide valuable maturity to competing for the International Team at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Im brings ‘rock solid’ presence to Presidents Cup
Sungjae Im is a player the International Team will rely on at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Kim brings passion to third Presidents Cup
Si Woo Kim is back for a third run in the Presidents Cup as a potential X factor for the International Team.
Will ‘Super Hideki’ show up at Presidents Cup?
The International Team will be hoping for Hideki Matsuyama to pull off his superhero act at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Homa’s star continues to rise
Max Homa's game continues to blossom as he heads to the Presidents Cup to help Team USA.
Morikawa brings winning mentality to Americans
Watch some of the best shots from Collin Morikawa, whose mentality and ability to think through a golf shot will be an asset for the Americans at the Presidents Cup.
Clark brings major-winning credential to Americans
Watch Wyndham Clark's accomplishments heading into the Presidents Cup, including a U.S. Open Championship and the 18-hole scoring record at Pebble Beach.
Burns playing well before Presidents Cup
Take a look Sam Burns' Presidents Cup credentials, where he brings a history of matchplay success to Team USA.