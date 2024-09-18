 Skip navigation
Top News

Marcus Freeman Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH) Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 21
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bew666j0uejosjvwp4vk
Deondrea Lindsey picks up Iona offers, plans to visit Ohio State
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Guardians place All-Star OF Steven Kwan on injured list

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_kim_240917.jpg
‘Rock star’ Kim playing beyond his years
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_240917.jpg
Backing Jets in Week 3 matchup vs. Patriots
nbc_nas_diffeycomp_240917.jpg
Diffey’s final lap calls of last four Cup races

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Marcus Freeman Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH) Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 21
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bew666j0uejosjvwp4vk
Deondrea Lindsey picks up Iona offers, plans to visit Ohio State
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Guardians place All-Star OF Steven Kwan on injured list

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_kim_240917.jpg
‘Rock star’ Kim playing beyond his years
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_240917.jpg
Backing Jets in Week 3 matchup vs. Patriots
nbc_nas_diffeycomp_240917.jpg
Diffey’s final lap calls of last four Cup races

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Day's veteran presence could help Internationals

September 17, 2024 09:10 PM
When it comes to the Presidents Cup, experience is invaluable and Jason Day has that in spades for the International Team.
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_day_240917.jpg
1:07
Day’s veteran presence could help Internationals
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_kim_240917.jpg
1:07
‘Rock star’ Kim playing beyond his years
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scott_240917.jpg
1:08
Age not a factor as Scott looks to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_conners_240917.jpg
1:07
Conners brings experience to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_im_240917.jpg
1:07
Im brings ‘rock solid’ presence to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_wookim_240917.jpg
1:07
Kim brings passion to third Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_matsuyama_240917.jpg
1:07
Will ‘Super Hideki’ show up at Presidents Cup?
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_homa_240916.jpg
1:07
Homa’s star continues to rise
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_morikawa_240916.jpg
1:06
Morikawa brings winning mentality to Americans
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_clark_240916.jpg
1:07
Clark brings major-winning credential to Americans
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_burns_240916.jpg
1:08
Burns playing well before Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_keegan_240916.jpg
1:06
Bradley building momentum ahead of Presidents Cup
Now Playing