With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
Rory McIlroy may have faced pressure on the 17th tee in Monday's playoff — but it was nothing like the pressure Johnson Wagner faced with the 2025 Players Championship winner watching over him. Sadly, he did not deliver.
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
Hear from J.J. Spaun after coming up short in a playoff to Rory McIlroy in The Players Championship, discussing the sting of the defeat, his commitment to his shots and the positives he's taking from TPC Sawgrass.
Rory on set: Must ‘be willing to get heart broken’
Rory McIlroy joins the set of Live From The Players, sharing how vulnerability has shaped his career in the last few years, walking through the weekend at TPC Sawgrass, reflecting on his nerves and more.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Playoff
Look back on the three-hole aggregate playoff between Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun to decide The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
Rory beats demons, shows greatness in playoff
Live From The Players reacts to Rory McIlroy's win in The Players Championship playoff against J.J. Spaun, highlighting his ability to fight demons from tournaments past and his fortitude in getting it done on Monday.
Spaun: Was committed to shot on 17, hit ‘too good’
After coming up short in The Players playoff vs. Rory McIlroy, J.J. Spaun explains what went wrong on a 17th hole tee shot he felt committed to, as well as the disappointment in coming up short.
Rory: ‘Unbelievably proud’ to win second Players
Rory McIlroy reacts to his second Players Championship win, walking through his confidence in his tee shot on 17, St. Patrick's Day as a "good luck charm," his relief to get it done in the playoff and more.
McIlroy seals second Players Championship win
It was a formality at this point, but watch the winning putt from Rory McIlroy to officially seal his second Players Championship title in a playoff over J.J. Spaun.
Spaun splashes hole 17 tee shot in Players playoff
Rory McIlroy's one-stroke lead over J.J. Spaun turned into a massive advantage on 17, with the latter splashing his tee shot past the island green after McIlroy had hit the green.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
Relive an action packed, weather delayed final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, which will conclude with a Monday morning playoff between Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun at 9 a.m. ET.
Losing Players wouldn’t be ‘crusher’ for McIlroy
Rory McIlroy and J. J. Spaun are heading to a three-hole aggregate playoff at The Players Championship, where McIlroy will attempt to change the narrative and Spaun will look to secure a career-defining win over a great.