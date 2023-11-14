Watch Now
Ryder Cup, LIV thoughts and BBQ with Love III
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner catch up with Davis Love III at Southern Soul to talk about what really happened inside the U.S. Ryder Cup team room, his true thoughts on PIF and LIV, and what makes for great BBQ.
Horschel talks gaining control, Tour partnerships
Billy Horschel joins Golf Today to discuss how he's looking to gain control in his game and what the PGA Tour should look for in terms of its partnerships.
PGA Tour not rushing negotiations with investors
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to share his thoughts on the PGA Tour's ongoing negotiations with PIF and other potential outside investors.
Should McIlroy want to get out of golf’s politics?
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch react to Rory McIlroy's press conference after he won the Race to Dubai, debating whether McIlroy should want out of golf's political scene or whether "this is what he signed up for."
Villegas ‘zeroed in’ to earn heartfelt victory
The Golf Central crew reflects on Camilo Villegas' triumphant win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, explaining why the 41-year-old's performance 'can't be distilled down to numbers.'
Does golf need more conflict between players?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss how the PGA Tour should tweak the FedExCup Fall, a critical Tour board meeting and whether golf needs more conflict between players.
Villegas calm en route to Bermuda Championship win
Camilo Villegas discusses his comfort level and calmness during his Butterfield Bermuda Championship PGA Tour win, an attitude he said he'll try to replicate moving forward.
Highlight: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rd. 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Villegas makes move, one off Bermuda lead
Camilo Villegas stayed hot in Round 3 of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 65 to sit one stroke back of the lead.
Highlight: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rd. 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Players eye top 125 exemptions in Bermuda
The Golf Central crew takes a look at the players gunning for the top 125 exemptions during the FedExCup fall schedule.