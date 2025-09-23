Watch Now
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
Steve Letarte joins Live From the Ryder Cup to preview the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas, why his "competitive spirit" was fulfilled by golf, and why communication is key at the Ryder Cup.
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
Todd Lewis reports on the Ryder Cup opening ceremony being rescheduled for Wednesday due to inclement weather, before Live From examines how the change could impact preparations for the European and U.S. teams.
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
Todd Lewis reports on Bryson DeChambeau's potential fourballs group and how the addition of Justin Thomas would be "lethal" before Live From examines the importance of the golf ball in this format.
Scheffler excited to ‘unleash’ Bryson at Bethpage
Scottie Scheffler discusses his mindset returning to Ryder Cup competition, what Bryson DeChambeau brings to the team, how he feels being paired as World No. 1, and more.
Previewing the front nine of the Ryder Cup
Golf Channel takes you through the front nine of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black golf course, pointing out key parts of each hole.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry is one of the world's best golfers, someone who "thrives in the biggest stages" and "understands team above everything else." The 38-year-old is excited to bring "infectious energy" to Team Europe next week.
Top shots and stats from Scheffler’s Procore win
Check out some of the best shots and stats that sealed Scottie Scheffler's sixth win of the PGA Tour season at the Procore Championship.
HLs: 2025 Procore Championship, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of the 2025 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California.
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
Scottie Scheffler explains to the Golf Channel crew what his gameplan was entering the final round of the Procore Championship and how 'fortunate' he feels to have staved off Ben Griffin for the comeback win.
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
Lanto Griffin shares his emotions after a strong showing in the final round of the Procore Championship, discussing the personal and professional hurdles he has faced.