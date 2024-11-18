Watch Now
Top shots: 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, featuring highlights from Rafael Campos, Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Andrew Novak.
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, featuring highlights from Rafael Campos, Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Andrew Novak.
Campos in disbelief over first PGA Tour victory
Rafael Campos was emotional after everything came together for him to get his first PGA Tour win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Highlights: 2024 Bermuda Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton Parish, Bermuda.
Campos eyeing first PGA Tour win in Bermuda
Rafael Campos was able to power through "trying conditions" to make a big move at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, co-leading heading into the final day of play.
Highlights: 2024 Bermuda Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton Parish, Bermuda.
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton Parish, Bermuda.
Hardy holes out for albatross in Bermuda
Watch has Nick Hardy sinks an incredible hole-in-one for the albatross during Round 2 of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton Parish, Bermuda.
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
The Athletic's Gabby Herzig joins Golf Central to give her career major predictions on some of the top golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.
Roundtable: Reduced PGA Tour fields a good idea?
The Golf Today roundtable considers the PGA Tour's new rule proposals -- particularly about reduced field sizes -- along with how to fix the FedExCup Fall, Rory McIlroy's comments on the playoff and more.
McNealy unpacks inequity of points earned on Tour
Maverick McNealy joins Golf Today to provide insight into his methodology of inequity found in the FedEx Cup points system and his role on the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council.