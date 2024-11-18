 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Three top-10 amateurs leaving college to compete as pros in next month’s LPGA Final Qualifying
PWHL
PWHL releases neutral-site schedule with games ranging from North Carolina to the Pacific Northwest
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Key Injuries

Top Clips

nbc_dps_steveyoung_241118.jpg
Bengals are squandering Burrow’s performances
nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_dps_danieljones_241118.jpg
Giants benching Jones for DeVito a tank move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Three top-10 amateurs leaving college to compete as pros in next month’s LPGA Final Qualifying
PWHL
PWHL releases neutral-site schedule with games ranging from North Carolina to the Pacific Northwest
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Key Injuries

Top Clips

nbc_dps_steveyoung_241118.jpg
Bengals are squandering Burrow’s performances
nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_dps_danieljones_241118.jpg
Giants benching Jones for DeVito a tank move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top shots: 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

November 18, 2024 11:10 AM
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, featuring highlights from Rafael Campos, Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Andrew Novak.
Up Next
nbc_golf_sales_penske_241118.jpg
1:22
Top shots: 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_campossound_241117.jpg
3:16
Campos in disbelief over first PGA Tour victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bermudard4hl_241117.jpg
7:29
Highlights: 2024 Bermuda Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penske_241116.jpg
1:00
Campos eyeing first PGA Tour win in Bermuda
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ecolabsbbcrd3_241116.jpg
7:28
Highlights: 2024 Bermuda Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_butterfieldrd2_241115.jpg
11:17
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hardyholeout_241115.jpg
0:40
Hardy holes out for albatross in Bermuda
Now Playing
nbc_golf_butterfieldrd1_241114.jpg
10:13
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_gabbyherzig_241112.jpg
9:51
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241112.jpg
10:12
Roundtable: Reduced PGA Tour fields a good idea?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mcnealyintv_241112.jpg
10:23
McNealy unpacks inequity of points earned on Tour
Now Playing
pga_tour.jpg
8:43
What is Tour’s goal with field reduction proposal?
Now Playing