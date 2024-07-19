 Skip navigation
The 152nd Open - Day Two
Swept away: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau can’t handle windy conditions, miss cut
Chris Olave
2024 New Orleans Saints Fantasy Preview
The 152nd Open - Day Two
Max Homa celebrates like he won the claret jug with 29-footer to make Open cut

nbc_golf_lftheopen_mcilroymissescut_240719.jpg
McIlroy: ‘Wind got the better of me’ at The Open
nbc_golf_gc_wagner18hole_240719.jpg
Fescue on 11 gets best of Wagner, like Lowry
nbc_golf_lpga_dana_rd2_240719.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 2

The 152nd Open - Day Two
Swept away: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau can’t handle windy conditions, miss cut
Chris Olave
2024 New Orleans Saints Fantasy Preview
The 152nd Open - Day Two
Max Homa celebrates like he won the claret jug with 29-footer to make Open cut

nbc_golf_lftheopen_mcilroymissescut_240719.jpg
McIlroy: ‘Wind got the better of me’ at The Open
nbc_golf_gc_wagner18hole_240719.jpg
Fescue on 11 gets best of Wagner, like Lowry
nbc_golf_lpga_dana_rd2_240719.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 2

The Open Round 2 HL: Top shots from the iconic 8th

July 19, 2024 02:24 PM
Watch the best shots from the iconic par 3 eighth hole at Royal Troon in Round 2 of the 2024 Open Championship.