Top News

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - Round Three
Grace Kim takes five-shot lead entering final round at Meijer LPGA Classic
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250
Sam Mayer celebrates Iowa Xfinity win but also explains what ‘makes me so mad’
U.S. Open - Round Three
Par-4 13th hole wrecks Tony Finau and Ludvig Åberg on Saturday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jeepround3_240615.jpg
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 3
nbc_golf_usopen_dechambeaurd3hl_240615.jpg
HLs: DeChambeau takes lead in U.S. Open Rd. 3
nbc_golf_usopen_roryintv_240615.jpg
Rory watches USO deficit shrink, eager for Sunday

Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, Round 3

June 15, 2024 08:13 PM
Look back at the top moments from Round 3 of the 2024 U.S. Open, which included plenty of shuffling at the top of the leaderboard throughout the day.
nbc_golf_jeepround3_240615.jpg
1:42
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 3
nbc_golf_usopen_rd3hl_240615.jpg
13:03
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_usopen_dechambeaurd3hl_240615.jpg
8:18
HLs: DeChambeau takes lead in U.S. Open Rd. 3
nbc_golf_usopen_roryintv_240615.jpg
2:18
Rory watches USO deficit shrink, eager for Sunday
nbc_golf_usopen_dechambeauhole14_240615.jpg
2:20
DeChambeau turns wayward drive into huge birdie
nbc_golf_rexandlavrokuv3_240614.jpg
4:17
Åberg ‘built to perform’ on golf’s biggest stages
nbc_golf_tigerdeskreax_240614.jpg
7:09
Tiger Woods misses cut at 2024 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240614.jpg
7:57
Rory unable to build momentum in U.S. Open Rd. 2
nbc_golf_wagnerfifthhole_240614.jpg
6:28
Wagner demos Scheffler, Schauffele, McIlroy on 5th
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usopenround2part2_240614.jpg
14:59
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, late Round 2
