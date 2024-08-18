 Skip navigation
Top News

Rogers Charity Classic - Final Round
Ken Tanigawa wins Rogers Charity Classic for third Champions title
U.S. Amateur Championship - 36-Hole Championship Match
Jose Luis Ballester, on 21st birthday, becomes first Spaniard to win U.S. Amateur
GOLF: AUG 18 LIV Golf League Greenbrier
Brooks Koepka beats Jon Rahm in playoff to win LIV event at Greenbrier

Top Clips

Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Final Round

August 18, 2024 05:55 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
14:56
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Final Round
13:46
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
7:38
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
9:41
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Round of 16
8:26
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Round 1
8:14
Gallagher: Amateurs play at a higher level now
5:48
Malixi was ‘magical’ in U.S. Women’s Amateur win
3:48
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship
3:03
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
5:06
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
