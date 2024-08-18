Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Final Round
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Final Round
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Final Round
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
Relive the best shots and highlights from the semifinals of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
Watch the best shots and highlights from the quarterfinals of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Round of 16
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Round of 16
Watch the best shots and highlights from the Round of 16 of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Round 1
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Round 1
Watch the best shots and highlights from the opening round of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Gallagher: Amateurs play at a higher level now
Gallagher: Amateurs play at a higher level now
Jim Gallagher joins the Golf Today crew to discuss the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship, top-flight amateurs Tom Fisher and Luke Clanton and how much better amateur golfers are in 2024.
Malixi was ‘magical’ in U.S. Women’s Amateur win
Malixi was 'magical' in U.S. Women's Amateur win
Steve Burkowski reflects on an unforgettable U.S. Women's Amateur, where Rianne Malixi defeated Asterisk Talley in a thrilling matchup amid her impressive summer.
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship
Highlights: U.S. Women's Amateur, Championship
Watch the best shots and highlights from the championship round of the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
Highlights: U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals
Watch the best shots and highlights from the semifinal round of the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.