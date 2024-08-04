 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health - Final Round
After starting summer with limited status, Karl Vilips notches first KFT win
Screenshot 2024-08-04 at 6.06.36 PM.png
Record final round leads Leta Lindley to U.S. Senior Women’s Open victory
Golf - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 9
GC Pod with Rex & Lav: With big stars and big drama, golf shines on the Olympic stage

Top Clips

nbc_golf_utahchampionshipfinal_240804.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Final Round
imsaporsche.jpg
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Road America
nbc_imsa_mcrar1_240804.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Mustang Challenge at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health - Final Round
After starting summer with limited status, Karl Vilips notches first KFT win
Screenshot 2024-08-04 at 6.06.36 PM.png
Record final round leads Leta Lindley to U.S. Senior Women’s Open victory
Golf - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 9
GC Pod with Rex & Lav: With big stars and big drama, golf shines on the Olympic stage

Top Clips

nbc_golf_utahchampionshipfinal_240804.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Final Round
imsaporsche.jpg
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Road America
nbc_imsa_mcrar1_240804.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Mustang Challenge at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women's Open, Round 4

August 4, 2024 05:30 PM
Watch highlights from the fourth and final round of the 2024 U.S. Senior Women's Open at Fox Chapel Golf Club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_seniorwomensopen_240804.jpg
8:15
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_womenssenioropenrd3_240803.jpg
5:05
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_junioramateurchip_240727.jpg
5:49
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_junioramateur_240726.jpg
7:14
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_usjr_240724.jpg
4:49
Brown ‘is going to be a star’ after historic week
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveceremony_240710.jpg
5:39
Bish, Popert win at U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptivefinalrdhl_240710.jpg
9:27
HLs: Popert, Bish impress at U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roseveldman_240709.jpg
3:56
Inside Veldman’s inspiring story
Now Playing
popert.jpg
6:38
HLs: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open after Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_whanintv_240709.jpg
7:24
Camaraderie on display at the U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing