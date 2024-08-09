 Skip navigation
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs
Twins shelve Joe Ryan indefinitely with shoulder strain, as rotation takes hit for stretch run
2024 U.S. Women's Amateur
Rianne Malixi, 17, two wins away from rare USGA double at U.S. Women’s Amateur
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Rainy Conditions.jpg
Prepped for success: Why a little rain won’t slow the Unadilla National
nbc_golf_boeingrnd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Boeing Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd1_240809.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_finalthoughts_240809.jpg
Women’s golf set for ‘unpredictable’ final round

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: U.S. Women's Amateur, Quarterfinals

August 9, 2024 07:34 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the quarterfinal round of the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
nbc_golf_womensamateurehl_240809.jpg
5:06
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_uswomensameteurV2_240808.jpg
7:21
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round 2
nbc_golf_usward64_240807.jpg
4:50
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round 1
nbc_golf_seniorwomensopen_240804.jpg
8:15
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_womenssenioropenrd3_240803.jpg
5:05
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_junioramateurchip_240727.jpg
5:49
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals
nbc_golf_junioramateur_240726.jpg
7:14
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_gc_usjr_240724.jpg
4:49
Brown ‘is going to be a star’ after historic week
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveceremony_240710.jpg
5:39
Bish, Popert win at U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_gc_adaptivefinalrdhl_240710.jpg
9:27
HLs: Popert, Bish impress at U.S. Adaptive Open
