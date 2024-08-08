 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Women's Amateur
Princeton golfer eliminates defending champ in U.S. Women’s Amateur
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Cooper Webb in sand.jpg
Cooper Webb confirms Unadilla return for 2024 Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Gunnar Henderson
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 7

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_preseasondepth_240807.jpg
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
nbc_pftpm_oconnell_240807.jpg
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
nbc_pftpm_harbaugh_240807.jpg
NFL may take action on Harbaugh’s show cause order

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Women's Amateur
Princeton golfer eliminates defending champ in U.S. Women’s Amateur
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Cooper Webb in sand.jpg
Cooper Webb confirms Unadilla return for 2024 Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Gunnar Henderson
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 7

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_preseasondepth_240807.jpg
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
nbc_pftpm_oconnell_240807.jpg
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
nbc_pftpm_harbaugh_240807.jpg
NFL may take action on Harbaugh’s show cause order

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur, Round 1

August 7, 2024 09:35 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the opening round of the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Farmington, Minn.
Up Next
nbc_golf_usward64_240807.jpg
4:50
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_seniorwomensopen_240804.jpg
8:15
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_womenssenioropenrd3_240803.jpg
5:05
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_junioramateurchip_240727.jpg
5:49
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_junioramateur_240726.jpg
7:14
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_usjr_240724.jpg
4:49
Brown ‘is going to be a star’ after historic week
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveceremony_240710.jpg
5:39
Bish, Popert win at U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptivefinalrdhl_240710.jpg
9:27
HLs: Popert, Bish impress at U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roseveldman_240709.jpg
3:56
Inside Veldman’s inspiring story
Now Playing
popert.jpg
6:38
HLs: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open after Round 2
Now Playing