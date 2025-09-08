 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Ailing Bobby Witt Jr. tumbles, Julio Rodríguez joins top 10
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Josh Allen lifts Bills in Week 1 stunner vs. Ravens
AUTO: SEP 06 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Former Cup champions Chase Elliott, Joey Logano deliver key playoff performances

Top Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_250907.jpg
Can Vikings cornerbacks stop Bears offense on MNF?
nbc_simms_washgiants_250907.jpg
Giants once again don’t score touchdown in Week 1
tomlin.jpg
Week 1 top quotes: ‘Our kicker is a serial killer’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Ailing Bobby Witt Jr. tumbles, Julio Rodríguez joins top 10
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Josh Allen lifts Bills in Week 1 stunner vs. Ravens
AUTO: SEP 06 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Former Cup champions Chase Elliott, Joey Logano deliver key playoff performances

Top Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_250907.jpg
Can Vikings cornerbacks stop Bears offense on MNF?
nbc_simms_washgiants_250907.jpg
Giants once again don’t score touchdown in Week 1
tomlin.jpg
Week 1 top quotes: ‘Our kicker is a serial killer’

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 2 closing singles

September 7, 2025 10:35 PM
Watch the top highlights and moments from closing singles of the 50th Walker Cup between the United States and Great Britain & Ireland at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.

Latest Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_250907.jpg
02:47
Can Vikings cornerbacks stop Bears offense on MNF?
nbc_simms_washgiants_250907.jpg
04:57
Giants once again don’t score touchdown in Week 1
tomlin.jpg
01:44
Week 1 top quotes: ‘Our kicker is a serial killer’
nbc_psnff_dolphinsoffense_250907.jpg
01:48
Dolphins’ lack of identity evident in blowout loss
alexanderravensbad.jpg
02:26
Harrison: Alexander ‘looked bad’ in loss to Bills
nbc_psnff_ravensprobs_250907.jpg
02:54
Ravens were ‘not ready’ to close out Bills on SNF
nbc_psnff_cookint_250907.jpg
03:49
Cook: ‘I don’t even know what to say’ after win
nbc_nfl_bufbalhl_250907.jpg
49
Highlights: Bills pull off unthinkable comeback
nbc_snf_allenpraterint_250907.jpg
01:32
Allen to fans who left: Have some faith next time
nbc_simms_sfvsseattle_250907.jpg
06:27
Purdy, Pearsall, 49ers get ‘big win’ over Seahawks
Packers_Lions_raw.jpg
04:41
Parsons and Packers steamroll Lions in Week 1
nbc_fnia_speedround_250907.jpg
06:25
Speed Round: Instant reactions to Week 1
nbc_fnia_aaronrodgers_250907.jpg
04:39
Rodgers impresses in return to MetLife Stadium
nbc_golf_rominehit_250907.jpg
04:12
DeChambeau’s Walker Cup presence was ‘cool to see’
nbc_snf_lamarpush_250907.jpg
16
Jackson gets pushed by a fan and pushes back
nbc_nfl_bakerint_250907.jpg
02:36
FNIA FaceTime: Mayfield unpacks game-winning drive
nbc_snf_hopkinstd_250907.jpg
53
Hopkins secures unbelievable one-handed TD catch
nbc_golf_uswinreax_250907.jpg
07:52
Smith: ‘Couldn’t ask for better’ Walker Cup team
nbc_snf_flowerstdv2_250907.jpg
53
Stanley trucks Benford to make way for Flowers TD
nbc_fnia_parsons_250907.jpg
56
Parsons’ impact felt beyond the numbers in Week 1
nbc_nba_nbapromo_250905.jpg
47
NBA Tip-Off October 21 on NBC and Peacock
nbc_snf_henrytd_250907.jpg
56
Henry rumbles for 30-yard TD to give Ravens lead
nbc_snf_kincaidtd_250907.jpg
46
Allen zips pass to Kincaid for first Bills TD
nbc_fnia_florioboswell_250907.jpg
29
Boswell ‘didn’t even watch’ game-winning FG
hamlin_wwtr.jpg
22:30
NASCAR Cup drivers recap WWT Raceway playoff race
nbc_fnia_raylewisintv_250907.jpg
59
Lewis: Ravens can ‘just unleash’ defense in 2025
nbc_fnia_floriodanieljones_250907.jpg
35
Jones carries experience with Vikings to Colts
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250907.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio, WWT Raceway playoff race
nbc_nas_hamlin2nd_250907.jpg
03:55
Hamlin proud of team for ‘swinging for the fences’
nbc_nas_cupwwtr_250907.jpg
14:14
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at WWT Raceway