Best shots from U.S. Women's Open, Round 4
Relive some of the best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, where Japan's Yuka Saso won her second U.S Women's Open championship.
Saso: ‘Trusting my process’ led to USWO victory
Yuka Saso joins Live From to reflect on winning her second U.S. Women's Open title, where she analyzes key moments from the final round, what factors fueled her success and where she's going next.
‘Laserlike focus’ leads Saso to second USWO win
Live From the U.S. Women's Open praises Yuka Saso's ability to reset during her second career USWO win, this one coming by three strokes despite a four-putt for double bogey early in the final round.
Saso hoists trophy after winning U.S. Women’s Open
Following the conclusion of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, champion Yuka Saso hoisted the trophy and the USGA honored other players, including amateur Asterisk Talley.
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4
Relive some of the best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, where Japan's Yuka Saso won her second U.S Women's Open championship.
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of play at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Lee ‘finding rhythm’ after impressive USWO Round 3
Andrea Lee recaps her third round of the U.S. Women's Open, citing her steady progression and comfortability on the golf course, and it has led to an impressive showing with the final round ahead.
Lee relying heavily on irons at U.S. Women’s Open
Live From the U.S. Women's Open analyzes Minjee Lee's chances of winning this year's tournament, which she co-leads after three rounds -- largely due to her solid iron play.
Meechai: Feel ‘pretty good’ after USWO Round 3
Live From reacts to Wichanee Meechai's Round 3 at the U.S. Women's Open, where she used creative shots to maintain her strong standing in the leaderboard ahead of Sunday's final round.
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
Relive some of the best shots from Round 3 of the U.S. Women's Open, which created a three-player tie for the lead heading into Sunday.