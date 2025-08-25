 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp
Deebo Samuel Sr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Mike Evans fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Kaleb Johnson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp
Deebo Samuel Sr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Mike Evans fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Kaleb Johnson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: U.S. Senior Women's Open, Round 4

August 24, 2025 08:20 PM
Relive the best moments from the final round of the USGA's U.S. Senior Women's Open at San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, California.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_seniorwomenrd3_250823.jpg
07:37
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_usamatuerfinalv2_250817.jpg
09:01
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Championship Match
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250817.jpg
02:27
2025 U.S. Amateur Championship trophy presentation
nbc_golf_usamsemifinal_250816.jpg
14:25
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_usamday3_250815.jpg
10:24
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
golfthumbnailus.jpg
01:24
Donegan ‘hitting good golf shots’ at U.S. Amateur
nbc_golf_amateurrd16_250814.jpg
11:51
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_golf_donegan_250814.jpg
04:17
Donegan rides hometown crowd to U.S. Amateur QFs
nbc_golf_usamatuer_250813.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_womenschampionship_250810.jpg
09:13
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship
FOR_MPX.jpg
11:22
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_uswomensamateurqfhl_250808.jpg
13:59
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_womenamatuerrd16_250807.jpg
11:35
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16
ganne_mpx.jpg
13:48
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_usjunioramateurtrophy_250726.jpg
03:02
2025 U.S. Junior Amateur trophy presentation
nbc_golf_junioramateurfinalhl_250726.jpg
09:49
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
08:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
05:38
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
nbc_golf_tweets_250824.jpg
51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
nbc_golf_scheffler_250824.jpg
05:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
henderson.jpg
05:05
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_tourchampionshipfinalrd_250824.jpg
19:57
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_tommywin_250824.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
nbc_imsa_gtchallenge_250824.jpg
17:07
Highlights: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
nbc_cyc_lv25stage2_250824.jpg
33:31
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 2
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_250824.jpg
03:04
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
nbc_pl_2robslivarspreview_250824.jpg
04:02
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250824.jpg
01:44
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robearle_250824.jpg
02:29
Palhinha ‘a brilliant pickup’ Frank’s Spurs
nbc_imsa_vpracingchallenge_250824.jpg
21:07
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at VIR
nbc_pl_lowedown_250824.jpg
05:59
Lowe Down: Lack of interest in Grealish is ‘weird’
nbc_pl_update_250824.1_copy.jpg
10:21
PL Update: Fulham split points with Man United
nbc_cyc_btpfull_250824.jpg
13:26
Vingegaard recovers from crash to steal Stage 2
nbc_pl_fulmupostgamev2_250824.jpg
06:13
Man United’s weaknesses exposed in Fulham draw
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250824.jpg
01:35
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
nbc_pl_nunointv_250824.jpg
46
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
nbc_pl_brunointv_250824.jpg
02:09
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulmu_250824.jpg
11:13
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man United Matchweek 2
nbc_cyc_vueltastage2finish_250824.jpg
07:23
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 2 Finish
nbc_imsa_virmustang_250824.jpg
15:27
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at VIR
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250824.jpg
01:10
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250824.jpg
01:15
Yoro heads Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_grealishndiayeintv_250824.jpg
01:28
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_evebha_250824.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 2