 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
Golf’s Longest Day: U.S. Open final qualifying results, sites for Pinehurst No. 2
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic injured in French Open five-setter, unsure about playing quarterfinal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gld_danielbergerintv_240603.jpg
Berger hopeful for U.S. Open qualification
nbc_ten_novakcerundololites_240603.jpg
Highlights: Djokovic rallies to Round 4 win
nbc_golf_sales_penske_canadianopen_240603.jpg
MacIntyre displays short game in RBC Canadian Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
Golf’s Longest Day: U.S. Open final qualifying results, sites for Pinehurst No. 2
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic injured in French Open five-setter, unsure about playing quarterfinal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gld_danielbergerintv_240603.jpg
Berger hopeful for U.S. Open qualification
nbc_ten_novakcerundololites_240603.jpg
Highlights: Djokovic rallies to Round 4 win
nbc_golf_sales_penske_canadianopen_240603.jpg
MacIntyre displays short game in RBC Canadian Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simpson grateful to be back in the U.S. Open

June 3, 2024 06:52 PM
Webb Simpson talks about qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Open and describes the pressure of playing in Golf's Longest Day.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gld_webbsimpsonintv_240603.jpg
2:10
Simpson grateful to be back in the U.S. Open
Now Playing
dnp_nbc_golf_2008usopenehl_240530.jpg
18:56
Relive Tiger’s heroic victory at 2008 U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfuswo_yukasasointerview_240602.jpg
9:18
Saso: ‘Trusting my process’ led to USWO victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfuswo_yukasaso_240602.jpg
13:55
‘Laserlike focus’ leads Saso to second USWO win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfuswo_trophypresentation_240602.jpg
8:58
Saso hoists trophy after winning U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_uswo_allyround4_240602.jpg
2:04
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usworound4hls_240602.jpg
14:00
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfuswo_andrealee_240601.jpg
5:31
Lee ‘finding rhythm’ after impressive USWO Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfuswo_minjeelee_240601.jpg
7:52
Lee relying heavily on irons at U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfuswo_meechai_240601.jpg
7:38
Meechai: Feel ‘pretty good’ after USWO Round 3
Now Playing