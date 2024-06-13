 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Australian Swimming Trials: Day 4
Kaylee McKeown swims second-fastest 200m backstroke ever at Australia Olympic Trials
AUTO: JUL 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series - U.S. Cellular 250
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Iowa Speedway
2002 Winter Olympics
U.S., France take next step to hosting Winter Olympics, Paralympics

Top Clips

nbc_csu_btefavbet_240612.jpg
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
nbc_csu_btemvp_240612.jpg
Stroud ‘a hot name’ in 2024 MVP betting
nbc_csu_bteplayoffteams_240612.jpg
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Australian Swimming Trials: Day 4
Kaylee McKeown swims second-fastest 200m backstroke ever at Australia Olympic Trials
AUTO: JUL 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series - U.S. Cellular 250
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Iowa Speedway
2002 Winter Olympics
U.S., France take next step to hosting Winter Olympics, Paralympics

Top Clips

nbc_csu_btefavbet_240612.jpg
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
nbc_csu_btemvp_240612.jpg
Stroud ‘a hot name’ in 2024 MVP betting
nbc_csu_bteplayoffteams_240612.jpg
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Clark looks to his late mother for inspiration

June 12, 2024 09:00 PM
Wyndham Clark lost his mother to cancer when he was in college but uses her death as inspiration and motivation when he's on the golf course, highlighted by his U.S. Open victory in 2023.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lfusopen_wyndhamclarkfeature_240612.jpg
8:45
Clark looks to his late mother for inspiration
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfusopen_johnsonwagner_240612.jpg
10:18
Wagner shows difficulty of Pinehurst native grass
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfusopen_scheffler_240612.jpg
4:44
Scheffler’s Tiger-like dominance so far this year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_maxhoma_240612.jpg
5:21
Homa explains to Wagner his strategy at Pinehurst
Now Playing
nbc_golf_droneviewback9_240612.jpg
7:53
See drone view of back nine at Pinehurst No. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usgapresser_240612.jpg
22:25
USGA takes questions ahead of 2024 U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dronefront9_240612.jpg
5:39
See the front nine of Pinehurst No. 2 from a drone
Now Playing
nbc_golf_paynestewart_240611.jpg
4:58
How the 1999 U.S. Open helped shape golf’s future
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tigerspeech_240611.jpg
5:18
Tiger receives Bob Jones Award ahead of U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kaymer_240611.jpg
6:20
Kaymer discusses return to U.S. Open at Pinehurst
Now Playing