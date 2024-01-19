 Skip navigation
Top News

SX San Francisco 2024 Hunter Lawrence leads Dylan Ferrandis.JPG
Hunter Lawrence’s season starts in San Diego
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carissa Moore
Carissa Moore to leave competitive surfing after 2024 Paris Olympics
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round One
UCLA’s Omar Morales takes one-shot lead at prestigious Latin America Amateur

Top Clips

firesidejohnsonknaus.jpg
Johnson, Knaus discuss HOF careers together
nbc_nas_donniefirechat_230119.jpg
Allison ‘never dreamed’ of Hall of Fame honor
nbc_golf_americnaxpressrnd2_240119.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 12

January 19, 2024 03:57 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 12 of the 2024 Dakar Rally, where competitors were tested in a tough route through Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.