Top News

Jack Hughes
Devils All-Star Jack Hughes out for the rest of the season, will have shoulder surgery
J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez has shot to address lower back tightness, further delaying debut with Mets
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 8
Novak Djokovic returns to clay and eases into third round at Monte Carlo Masters

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brookskoepkapresser_240409.jpg
Koepka ready to get over the Masters hump in 2024
nbc_golf_gftgfull_240409.jpg
Masters 2024 betting and DFS preview
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerpresser_240409.jpg
Spotlight not distracting Scheffler at Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Jack Hughes
Devils All-Star Jack Hughes out for the rest of the season, will have shoulder surgery
J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez has shot to address lower back tightness, further delaying debut with Mets
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 8
Novak Djokovic returns to clay and eases into third round at Monte Carlo Masters

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brookskoepkapresser_240409.jpg
Koepka ready to get over the Masters hump in 2024
nbc_golf_gftgfull_240409.jpg
Masters 2024 betting and DFS preview
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerpresser_240409.jpg
Spotlight not distracting Scheffler at Masters

Watch Now

Highlights: Japan vs. Brazil (En Español)

April 9, 2024 06:26 PM
Relive the biggest moments from Brazil and Japan's clash in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup third-place match, where Brazil was victorious in a penalty shootout.