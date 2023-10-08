 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_gawia_worlds_bilesroutines_231006.jpg
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results
oly_gawbb_worlds_bilesbeam_231008.jpg
Simone Biles closes gymnastics worlds with two more golds
TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-US-MARATHON-CHICAGO
Kelvin Kiptum breaks marathon world record at Chicago Marathon, nears 2-hour barrier

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_231008.jpg
Kudus’ salvages draw for West Ham v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_bhadunkgoal_231008.jpg
Dunk powers Brighton level at 2-2 v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newgoal2_231008.jpg
Isak’s double gives Newcastle 2-1 lead v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_gawia_worlds_bilesroutines_231006.jpg
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results
oly_gawbb_worlds_bilesbeam_231008.jpg
Simone Biles closes gymnastics worlds with two more golds
TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-US-MARATHON-CHICAGO
Kelvin Kiptum breaks marathon world record at Chicago Marathon, nears 2-hour barrier

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_231008.jpg
Kudus’ salvages draw for West Ham v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_bhadunkgoal_231008.jpg
Dunk powers Brighton level at 2-2 v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newgoal2_231008.jpg
Isak’s double gives Newcastle 2-1 lead v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Japan v. Argentina, Rugby WC

October 8, 2023 09:04 AM
Relive the best moments from Japan and Argentina's matchup at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.