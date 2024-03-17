 Skip navigation
ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 - Rotterdam
Kristen Santos-Griswold, U.S. women take gold, silver to cap historic short track worlds
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami wins Alpine skiing World Cup overall title, breaks age record

nbc_pl_plupdate_240317.jpg
PL Update: VAR denies Hammers late-winner v. Villa
nbc_pl_whuavlreaction_240317.jpg
Villa waste opportunity in draw with West Ham
nbc_pl_avlzaniologoal_240317.jpg
Zaniolo tucks away Villa’s equalizer v. West Ham

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Santos-Griswold wins 1000m at short track worlds

March 17, 2024 10:58 AM
Kristen Santos-Griswold continued her strong showing at the short track world championships with a first-place finish in the 1000m in Rotterdam, Netherlands.