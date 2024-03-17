Skip navigation
Kristen Santos-Griswold, U.S. women take gold, silver to cap historic short track worlds
Kristen Santos-Griswold, U.S. women take gold, silver to cap historic short track worlds
Santos-Griswold wins 1000m at short track worlds
March 17, 2024 10:58 AM
Kristen Santos-Griswold continued her strong showing at the short track world championships with a first-place finish in the 1000m in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
