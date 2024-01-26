 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

United States Figure Skating Championships
Isabeau Levito edges Amber Glenn in figure skating nationals short program
Farmers Insurance Open - Round Two
Jaeger eagles final hole, takes 36-hole lead at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open - Round One
Tee times, groupings for Rd. 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_ohio_jacy_240125v2.jpg
Highlights: Sheldon drops 25 on Illinois
nbc_wcbb_ohio_illinois_240125.jpg
WBB Highlights: OSU comes back to beat ILL
nbc_wcbb_mcmahon_interview_240125.jpg
McMahon: Sheldon is Ohio State’s glue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

United States Figure Skating Championships
Isabeau Levito edges Amber Glenn in figure skating nationals short program
Farmers Insurance Open - Round Two
Jaeger eagles final hole, takes 36-hole lead at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open - Round One
Tee times, groupings for Rd. 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_ohio_jacy_240125v2.jpg
Highlights: Sheldon drops 25 on Illinois
nbc_wcbb_ohio_illinois_240125.jpg
WBB Highlights: OSU comes back to beat ILL
nbc_wcbb_mcmahon_interview_240125.jpg
McMahon: Sheldon is Ohio State’s glue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Levito fights to the top at the U.S. Championships

January 25, 2024 10:05 PM
Isabeau Levito fights through a few wobbles but still has a strong short-program performance to get her to the top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.