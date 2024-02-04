 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bahrain Championship presented by Bapco Energies - Day Four
Frittelli closes strong to win Bahrain Championship
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles crushes personal best and is coming for all the Olympic medals
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Sheldon scores 25 as No. 8 Ohio State tops No. 10 Indiana 74-69

Top Clips

oly_atm60h_boston_grantholloway_240204.jpg
Holloway runs world-leading time in men’s 60mH
nbc_cbb_purduewisconisn_240204.jpg
MBB Highlights: Purdue tops Wisconsin in Madison
nbc_pl_mustoeonbarkley_240204.jpg
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bahrain Championship presented by Bapco Energies - Day Four
Frittelli closes strong to win Bahrain Championship
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles crushes personal best and is coming for all the Olympic medals
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Sheldon scores 25 as No. 8 Ohio State tops No. 10 Indiana 74-69

Top Clips

oly_atm60h_boston_grantholloway_240204.jpg
Holloway runs world-leading time in men’s 60mH
nbc_cbb_purduewisconisn_240204.jpg
MBB Highlights: Purdue tops Wisconsin in Madison
nbc_pl_mustoeonbarkley_240204.jpg
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lyles sprints to personal best in men's 60m

February 4, 2024 05:57 PM
Noah Lyles' victory in the men's 60m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix came thanks to a personal-best, world-leading, and meet record time of 6.44 seconds in Boston.