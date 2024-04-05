 Skip navigation
Top News

Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Akshay Bhatia handling the stress in taking big lead at Valero Texas Open
Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Valero Texas Open: ‘Boring golf’ from Rory McIlroy; a wild ride from Jordan Spieth
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
How to watch Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_anwaanalysis_240405.jpg
No shortage of contenders at Augusta National
nbc_golf_lindbladwalktalk_240405.jpg
How Lindblad is mentally preparing for Augusta
nbc_w2rc_porstage2_240405.jpg
HLs: 2024 Portugal Ultimate Rally-Raid Stage 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Akshay Bhatia handling the stress in taking big lead at Valero Texas Open
Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Valero Texas Open: ‘Boring golf’ from Rory McIlroy; a wild ride from Jordan Spieth
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
How to watch Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_anwaanalysis_240405.jpg
No shortage of contenders at Augusta National
nbc_golf_lindbladwalktalk_240405.jpg
How Lindblad is mentally preparing for Augusta
nbc_w2rc_porstage2_240405.jpg
HLs: 2024 Portugal Ultimate Rally-Raid Stage 2

Watch Now

How Filler has developed comfort on big stages

April 5, 2024 03:09 PM
Maisie Filler joins the Live From crew to discuss the "surreal" feeling of playing at Augusta as well as her long-term goals in the game of golf.