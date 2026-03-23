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NCAA Womens Basketball: Providence at UConn
What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Second Round of NCAA women’s tournament
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins feels the love in her last cross-country skiing race before retirement
High Point v Arkansas
Why a Cinderella is so hard to find this NCAA Tournament

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Smith-Njigba’s historic deal is ‘well earned’

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NCAA Womens Basketball: Providence at UConn
What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Second Round of NCAA women’s tournament
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins feels the love in her last cross-country skiing race before retirement
High Point v Arkansas
Why a Cinderella is so hard to find this NCAA Tournament

Top Clips

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Can Duke exploit LSU’s ‘biggest flaw’ in Sweet 16?
nbc_csu_jordyntyson_260323.jpg
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 2 Jordyn Tyson
nbc_csu_jaxonsmithnjigba_260323.jpg
Smith-Njigba’s historic deal is ‘well earned’

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Houston could usurp Duke in 'wide-open tournament'

March 23, 2026 11:17 AM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the national title odds following an action-packed opening weekend in the men's NCAA Tournament.

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