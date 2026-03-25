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McKenzie-Whiteman enjoys impacting youth in L.A.
March 25, 2026 04:17 PM
Dodgers Foundation CEO Nichol McKenzie-Whiteman discusses her path to becoming an executive and her biggest source of pride from her work.
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