Watch Now
Managers should hold Mullins despite recent slump
Cedric Mullins finds himself in an offensive slump with just one hit in his last 20 plate appearances, but his strong month of April is a positive reminder for fantasy managers facing the dilemma of rostering him.
Up Next
Power and placement limiting Winn’s fantasy value
Power and placement limiting Winn's fantasy value
Masyn Winn has been a pleasant surprise for the St. Louis Cardinals at shortstop, but his fantasy value has been limited by a lack of power and placement in the batting order.
Vientos offers little upside despite a strong bat
Vientos offers little upside despite a strong bat
The Mets have given the nod to Mark Vientos at third base, and while his "outstanding" minor league hitting should help New York provide a spark on offense, but he offers little upside elsewhere for fantasy managers.
MLB power rankings check-in: Mariners, Cardinals
MLB power rankings check-in: Mariners, Cardinals
D.J. Short and Chris Crawford check in on the Seattle Mariners, who have found their stride despite a slow offensive start from Julio Rodriguez, as well a handful of teams in the middle of the pack.
Jays moving Guerrero to third as trade showcase?
Jays moving Guerrero to third as trade showcase?
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is moving back to third base for the middling Toronto Blue Jays, prompting D.J. Short and Chris Crawford to wonder whether the Jays might shop the 25-year-old or even Bo Bichette.
How Yankees may approach Cole ahead of rehab start
How Yankees may approach Cole ahead of rehab start
D.J. Short and Chris Crawford examine Gerrit Cole's outlook ahead of his first rehab starts, and the Yankees ace has "checked all boxes" so far and offers as much upside as any pitcher if still available in fantasy.
Lunch Money: De la Cruz, Benson lead CIN vs. COL
Lunch Money: De la Cruz, Benson lead CIN vs. COL
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas discuss their best bets for Monday's MLB action, and they're rolling with a pair of Cincinnati Reds in Elly de la Cruz and Will Benson against the Colorado Rockies.
Westburg a ‘super valuable’ asset in fantasy
Westburg a 'super valuable' asset in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski break down why Baltimore Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg should continue to be a solid fantasy contributor, explaining why they are "buying" him as a fantasy force.
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means in fantasy baseball
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means in fantasy baseball
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. tearing is ACL, explaining what it means for fantasy managers and the Atlanta Braves as a whole.
What to make of struggling rookie bats in fantasy
What to make of struggling rookie bats in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss why so many rookie hitters are struggling in fantasy baseball, questioning if managers need to "reevaluate" how aggressive they get with prospects in fantasy drafts.
Negro League statistics added to MLB record books
Negro League statistics added to MLB record books
John Thorn — the Official Historian of Major League Baseball — joins Dan Patrick to break down Negro League statistics being added to MLB record books, discussing how the move will impact all-time leader lists and more.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Hold Lopez
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Hold Lopez
Eric Samulski analyzes a few players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers, Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez and Toronto Blue Jays infielder Justin Turner.