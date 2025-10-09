 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka’s Wuhan winning streak reaches 19 matches. Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff also advance
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki agree to part ways
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Malakai Lee 01.jpeg
Offensive Lineman Malakai Lee Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

wmidam_raw.jpg
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
nbc_golf_kftchamp_251009.jpg
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 1
saints.jpg
Miller a worthy fantasy flex if Kamara misses time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka’s Wuhan winning streak reaches 19 matches. Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff also advance
MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki agree to part ways
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Malakai Lee 01.jpeg
Offensive Lineman Malakai Lee Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

wmidam_raw.jpg
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
nbc_golf_kftchamp_251009.jpg
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 1
saints.jpg
Miller a worthy fantasy flex if Kamara misses time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

MXoN at Ironman review: Team Australia victorious

October 9, 2025 04:35 PM
Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas look at the changes made to Ironman raceway to be able to host MXoN, Team Australia's repeat win, and Eli Tomac leading Team USA to a runner-up finish.

Latest Clips

wmidam_raw.jpg
03:49
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
nbc_golf_kftchamp_251009.jpg
07:33
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 1
saints.jpg
01:29
Miller a worthy fantasy flex if Kamara misses time
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_251009.jpg
01:28
Upgrade Bucs’ fantasy WRs if Godwin misses Week 6
nbc_nba_ingramcomp_251009.jpg
01:33
Ingram’s 21 points power Raptors to win over Kings
nbc_roto_rokisasaki_251009.jpg
02:04
Sasaki is ‘surprise hero’ for Dodgers in playoffs
nbc_nba_durantcomp_251009.jpg
01:40
Durant scores 20 in Rockets preseason win vs. Jazz
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_251009.jpg
02:01
Does Judge deserve blame for Yankees losing ALDS?
nbc_roto_vladguerrero_251009.jpg
01:59
Guerrero Jr. shows in ALDS he can win AL MVP award
nbc_nba_baileycomp_251009.jpg
02:23
Bailey tallies 25 points in Jazz preseason debut
nbc_smx_intv_251009.jpg
03:20
Team Australia unpacks Motocross of Nations win
nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
02:20
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
ajawilsonshotgamethree.jpg
05:05
Gold-Onwude: Wilson’s game-winner was ‘iconic’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
03:18
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_golf_angerrahm_251009.jpg
05:20
Rahm ‘so angry’ after first round of Spanish Open
nbc_golf_schauffele_251009.jpg
05:24
Schauffele ‘trying to catch up’ after rib injury
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
02:11
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_snf_251009.jpg
04:10
NFL Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Chiefs
v2251009underwood.jpg
07:27
Underwood’s goals are simple: Beat OSU, win CFP
nbc_csu_49ersbuccs_251009.jpg
02:55
NFL Week 6 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_bengalspackers_251009.jpg
02:48
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Packers
hls.jpg
02:38
Highlights: Aces stun PHX in last second of Game 3
nbc_csu_titansraiders_251009.jpg
02:49
NFL Week 6 preview: Titans vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_steelersbrowns_251009.jpg
02:42
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
nbc_ffhh_qbahatelist_251009.jpg
01:41
Murray ‘hasn’t looked right’ for Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_qblove_251009.jpg
04:22
Stafford, Maye lead fantasy QB plays for Week 6
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251009.jpg
01:42
Game script could favor Dart, Hyatt vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_patssaints_251009.jpg
02:32
NFL Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Saints
nbc_csu_chargersdolphins_251009.jpg
02:57
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251009.jpg
05:06
Henry ‘a low-end flex’ amid fantasy struggles