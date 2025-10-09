Skip navigation
MXoN at Ironman review: Team Australia victorious
October 9, 2025 04:35 PM
Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas look at the changes made to Ironman raceway to be able to host MXoN, Team Australia's repeat win, and Eli Tomac leading Team USA to a runner-up finish.
03:49
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
07:33
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 1
01:29
Miller a worthy fantasy flex if Kamara misses time
01:28
Upgrade Bucs’ fantasy WRs if Godwin misses Week 6
01:33
Ingram’s 21 points power Raptors to win over Kings
02:04
Sasaki is ‘surprise hero’ for Dodgers in playoffs
01:40
Durant scores 20 in Rockets preseason win vs. Jazz
02:01
Does Judge deserve blame for Yankees losing ALDS?
01:59
Guerrero Jr. shows in ALDS he can win AL MVP award
02:23
Bailey tallies 25 points in Jazz preseason debut
03:20
Team Australia unpacks Motocross of Nations win
02:20
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
05:05
Gold-Onwude: Wilson’s game-winner was ‘iconic’
03:18
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
05:20
Rahm ‘so angry’ after first round of Spanish Open
05:24
Schauffele ‘trying to catch up’ after rib injury
02:11
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons
04:10
NFL Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Chiefs
07:27
Underwood’s goals are simple: Beat OSU, win CFP
02:55
NFL Week 6 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
02:48
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Packers
02:38
Highlights: Aces stun PHX in last second of Game 3
02:49
NFL Week 6 preview: Titans vs. Raiders
02:42
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
01:41
Murray ‘hasn’t looked right’ for Cardinals
04:22
Stafford, Maye lead fantasy QB plays for Week 6
01:42
Game script could favor Dart, Hyatt vs. Eagles
02:32
NFL Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Saints
02:57
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Dolphins
05:06
Henry ‘a low-end flex’ amid fantasy struggles
