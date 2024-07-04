 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf_stg06finish_240704.jpg
Dutch sprinter Groenewegen wins Tour de France Stage 6 in a photo finish
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Season-high nine drivers to run Cup and Xfinity races at Chicago
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stg06finish_240704.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 6 finish
nbc_roto_bte49ers_240703.jpg
Betting on 49ers ‘looks like trouble’
nbc_roto_bte76ers_240703.jpg
76ers too big a risk to bet to win NBA title?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf_stg06finish_240704.jpg
Dutch sprinter Groenewegen wins Tour de France Stage 6 in a photo finish
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Season-high nine drivers to run Cup and Xfinity races at Chicago
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stg06finish_240704.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 6 finish
nbc_roto_bte49ers_240703.jpg
Betting on 49ers ‘looks like trouble’
nbc_roto_bte76ers_240703.jpg
76ers too big a risk to bet to win NBA title?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Multiple riders crash into barricades in Stage 6

July 4, 2024 10:38 AM
As the course narrowed on a turn, a handful of riders collide with barricades and fall behind the pack during Stage 6 of the 2024 Tour de France.