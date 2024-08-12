 Skip navigation
Willson Contreras
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 20 review
NASCAR: Cup Practice
‘It’s a joke to call that racing': Joey Logano’s crew chief calls on NASCAR to take action after Dillon’s win
NASCAR: Cook Out 400
What drivers said after Austin Dillon’s victory at Richmond Raceway

nbc_nas_creditone_240811.jpg
Dillon comes out on top in thrilling Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_240811.jpg
Highlights: The Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_loganointrv_240811.jpg
Logano after Cook Out 400: ‘It’s a bunch of B.S.’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hamlin: "Absolutely a line was crossed"

August 11, 2024 09:45 PM
Denny Hamlin talks about getting taken out at the end of the Cook Out 400 and why he understands what Austin Dillon did.
nbc_nas_creditone_240811.jpg
2:49
Dillon comes out on top in thrilling Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_240811.jpg
16:53
Highlights: The Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_hamlin_240811.jpg
2:25
Hamlin: “Absolutely a line was crossed”
nbc_nas_loganointrv_240811.jpg
1:02
Logano after Cook Out 400: ‘It’s a bunch of B.S.’
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_240811.jpg
1:23
Dillon: ‘Sometimes, you just got to have it’
nbc_nas_richmondfinish_240811.jpg
1:23
The wild finals laps of the Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_preecestenhouse_240811.jpg
1:28
Preece, Stenhouse Jr. get tangled up at Richmond
nbc_nas_trucksrichmond_240810.jpg
10:51
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_cupqualsrichmond_240810.jpg
7:12
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Richmond
credit_one_richmond.jpg
1:39
Hamlin looks to close gap on Larson at Richmond
nbc_nas_boothcamindy_240727.jpg
5:39
Booth Cam: Burton, Letarte, Allen call Indy
larson_bricks.jpg
7:41
Larson victorious in Cup’s return to IMS oval
nbc_nas_brickyard400hl_240721.jpeg
19:35
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_reddick_240721.jpg
1:47
Reddick: Second at Indy ‘a great recovery for us’
nbc_nas_blaney_240721.jpg
2:08
Blaney’s third-place finish at Indy ‘stings a lot’
nbc_nas_larson_240721.jpeg
2:23
Larson ‘never gave up’ to win The Brickyard 400
nbc_nas_restartcrash_240721.jpg
2:53
Red flag displayed at Indy after massive OT crash
nbc_nas_loganojimmie_240721.jpeg
1:56
Logano, Johnson wreck on restart at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_truexberry_240721.jpeg
3:34
Truex hits wall after Larson contact; Berry spins
nbc_nas_byroncrash_240721.jpeg
4:52
Byron crashes hard after contact at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_elliottpenalty_240721.jpeg
2:37
Elliott livid after blend line violation at Indy
nbc_nas_xfinityindy_240720.jpeg
15:41
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_custer_240720.jpeg
0:59
Custer ‘did everything I could’ to win at Indy
nbc_nas_almirola_240720.jpeg
1:22
Almirola recaps racing Herbst, Custer for IMS win
nbc_nas_herbst_240720.jpeg
2:04
Herbst: ‘It’s an honor to walk IMS, let alone win’
nbc_nas_alfredowilliams_240720.jpeg
4:10
Alfredo, Retzlaff, Williams involved in huge crash
nbc_nas_mayer_240720.jpeg
0:57
Mayer upset with Allmendinger: ‘That’s stupid’
nbc_nas_startcrash_240720.jpeg
2:12
Big crash opens Xfinity Series race at IMS
nbc_nas_brickyardquals_240720.jpeg
11:11
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at IMS
nbc_nas_xfinityqualindy_240720.jpeg
8:30
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at IMS
