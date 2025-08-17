 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
‘Worst-case scenario’ puts Tyler Reddick’s playoff hopes in jeopardy
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond
Results, points after Richmond Raceway as Austin Dillon wins again on the short track
nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
Akie Iwai, trying to join twin as LPGA winner this season, leads in Portland

Top Clips

nbc_nas_raceanalysis_250816.jpg
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
nbc_nas_sound_250816.jpg
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_byron_250816.jpg
Byron ‘feels really good’ after Richmond Cup race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
‘Worst-case scenario’ puts Tyler Reddick’s playoff hopes in jeopardy
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond
Results, points after Richmond Raceway as Austin Dillon wins again on the short track
nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
Akie Iwai, trying to join twin as LPGA winner this season, leads in Portland

Top Clips

nbc_nas_raceanalysis_250816.jpg
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
nbc_nas_sound_250816.jpg
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_byron_250816.jpg
Byron ‘feels really good’ after Richmond Cup race

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond

August 16, 2025 11:14 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia.

nbc_nas_raceanalysis_250816.jpg
02:25
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
nbc_nas_sound_250816.jpg
01:00
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_byron_250816.jpg
01:40
Byron ‘feels really good’ after Richmond Cup race
nbc_nas_logano_250816.jpg
01:22
Logano: ‘Golly, we had bad luck’ in Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_blaneyv2_250816.jpg
01:43
Blaney ‘just lost it’ in Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_dillon_250816.jpg
02:13
Dillon ‘really wanted’ to win at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_bowman_250816.jpg
01:51
Bowman: ‘Stressful’ week coming up before Daytona
nbc_nas_elliottintrvv2_250816.jpg
01:01
Night ‘slowly unraveled’ for Elliott before crash
nbc_nas_bubbawheel_250816.jpg
01:25
Wallace loses wheel after pit stop miscue
nbc_nas_bigone_250816.jpg
02:21
Briscoe, Elliott spun around in Richmond pileup
nbc_nas_reddickspin_250816.jpg
01:34
Reddick hits the wall at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_preece_250816.jpg
01:19
Preece: We need to be elite to make the playoffs
nbc_nas_richmondtrucks_250815.jpg
16:35
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
sales_nas_creditone_richmond_250814.jpg
02:37
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
richmond_promo.jpg
30
Playoff pressure meets Richmond’s short-track fury
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250810.jpg
12:13
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250810.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
nbc_nas_ryanblaneyintvv2_250810.jpg
01:08
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace
nbc_nas_christopherbellintvv2_250810.jpg
01:26
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
cup_watkins_glen_hls.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergenintvv2_250810.jpg
01:38
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day
nbc_nas_chrisbuescherintv_250810.jpg
02:51
Buescher’s confidence ‘high’ after Watkins Glen
svg_win.jpg
01:38
Is SVG the greatest road racer in NASCAR history?
nbc_nas_connorzilischintv_250810.jpg
01:27
Zilisch ‘feeling okay’ after fall in victory lane
nbc_nas_playoffsanalysis_250810.jpg
04:30
How should playoff hopefuls navigate Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_cwxfinityv5_250810.jpg
09:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW
svg_and_marks_copy.jpg
04:30
SVG, Marks discuss Trackhouse, 2024 Glen finish
sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
02:12
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_trucks_watkinsglennv2_250808.jpg
16:18
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_watglencreative_250804.jpg
30
Playoff countdown enters crunch time at the Glen

nbc_sbk_midohiov3_250816.jpg
08:50
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Mid-Ohio, Race 1
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
01:42
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day
nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
08:08
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
01:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_250816.jpg
08:50
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
nbc_golf_schefflersound_250816.jpg
04:57
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
nbc_golf_macintyresound_250816.jpg
06:13
MacIntyre: ‘You give me crap, I’ll give you crap’
PL_Update_raw.jpg
06:23
PL Update: Manchester City rout Wolves
Unadilla_HLs_raw.jpg
14:48
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 10, Unadilla
nbc_golf_usamsemifinal_250816.jpg
14:25
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_mx_250recap_250816.jpg
04:51
Shimoda stops Deegan from clinching 250 MX title
nbc_mx_450recap_250816.jpg
06:21
Jett sweeps Unadilla for 450 Pro Motocross win
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
01:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
nbc_mx_whatridersaid_250816.jpg
13:25
What riders said after Unadilla Motocross
nbc_mx_tomac_250816.jpg
01:07
Tomac overcame ‘Achilles’ heel’ at Unadilla
nbc_mx_hunter_250816.jpg
01:13
Hunter ‘left it all out on the track’ at Unadilla
nbc_mx_jett_250816.jpg
02:22
Jett ‘manifested’ return for 450 Pro Motocross win
nbc_moto_vialleintv_250816.jpg
32
Vialle credits Unadilla podium to Moto 2 bike swap
shimodaunadillapostrace.jpg
01:12
Shimoda wins Unadilla with dad in attendance
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250816.jpg
54
Deegan reflects on second-place 250 finish
Women_sMotoUnadella.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 5, Unadilla
nbc_pl_postgame_reijnders_250816.jpg
03:30
Reijnders calls PL debut a ‘dream come true’
nbc_pl_wolmchl_250816.jpg
13:12
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man City Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_250816.jpg
03:39
Guardiola: Man City were ‘not starving enough’
nbc_pl_wolmc_postgamereacs_250816.jpg
02:09
Reijnders was ‘absolute quality’ against Wolves
cherki_copy.jpg
01:22
Cherki blasts Man City 4-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal2_250816.jpg
01:20
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
40
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
nbc_pl_wolmc_reijndersgoal_250816.jpg
01:22
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves