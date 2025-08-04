Playoff countdown enters crunch time at the Glen

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
BYU looking to fill unexpected hole at quarterback after Jake Retzlaff’s offseason departure
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NCAA Tournament fields to remain at 68 teams in 2026, but future growth is possible
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 WNBA MVP, DPOY, MIP Odds: Betting, Futures, Predictions, including Napheesa Collier vs Alyssa Thomas
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
Lambert-Smith among Hall of Fame game standouts
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
BYU looking to fill unexpected hole at quarterback after Jake Retzlaff’s offseason departure
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NCAA Tournament fields to remain at 68 teams in 2026, but future growth is possible
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 WNBA MVP, DPOY, MIP Odds: Betting, Futures, Predictions, including Napheesa Collier vs Alyssa Thomas
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
Lambert-Smith among Hall of Fame game standouts
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
Nascar
Date
Iowa Corn 350
Watch Now
Playoff countdown enters crunch time at the Glen
August 4, 2025 12:55 PM
The countdown to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues at Watkins Glen International. Catch all of the twists, turns and high-stakes drama on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network.
Related Videos
11:01
Cup drivers recap Iowa race won by Byron
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Iowa
03:34
Byron’s Iowa win resembles scope of 2025 season
14:29
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa
50
Preece gains ground on playoff bubble after Iowa
01:07
Cautions hurt Keselowski’s chance at Iowa win
01:45
Blaney ‘surprised’ to catch leaders late at Iowa
01:36
Second place ‘a good recovery’ for Briscoe at Iowa
01:57
Preece recaps ‘eventful’ day at Iowa, top-5 finish
01:45
Byron on the winning side of fuel mileage at Iowa
02:28
Iowa Cup race gets feisty with more spins, tempers
01:32
Hamlin spins at Iowa while battling four-wide
01:37
SVG’s spin turns over Cup pit strategy at Iowa
03:19
Jackman is ‘the quarterback’ of a NASCAR pit stop
02:17
‘Believe in yourself:' Bubba reflects on Indy win
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Iowa on The CW
02:00
Race for the NASCAR Cup playoffs heats up at Iowa
01:36
NASCAR July rankings: Hamlin, Bubba show out
03:09
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
01:26
Childress, Almirola react to Hill’s actions at IMS
30
NASCAR on NBC returns with road to the playoffs
06:51
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
14:59
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Indy on The CW
13:05
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
14:38
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Dover on The CW
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
Latest Clips
05:21
Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs
12:01
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
07:29
Lambert-Smith among Hall of Fame game standouts
01:45
Loveland should be ‘big part’ of Bears offense
03:20
Nabers headlines Berry’s most-drafted WRs
10:11
Chargers believe Hampton ‘is the real deal’
15:35
‘Trust is wearing thin’ with Parsons, Cowboys
11:15
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour
04:15
Bengals’ Brown should be drafted top 10 in fantasy
08:34
Will Jones beat out Richardson to be Colts QB1?
04:25
What areas do Lions need to address for 2025?
01:38
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
15:17
Chargers are ‘on a mission’ after HOF game
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
06:52
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’
02:13
Will MVP be as ‘straightforward’ as odds suggest?
02:01
Browns ‘cruising’ to have fewest wins in 2025
06:57
What makes the Parsons situation different
07:03
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
03:03
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
04:15
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
05:31
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension
03:12
Pro Football Hall of Fame class of ’26 predictions
04:10
McLaurin request feels like a number discrepancy
09:04
Tua states Hill must rebuild the relationships
08:59
Cook takes a stand for a better contract
08:20
Bryant disputes Jones’ claims about negotiations
05:56
Jones urges fans not to lose sleep over Parsons
06:45
Simms: ‘Super Bowl and circus don’t go together’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue