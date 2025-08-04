 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 08 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days
BYU looking to fill unexpected hole at quarterback after Jake Retzlaff’s offseason departure
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional Practice
NCAA Tournament fields to remain at 68 teams in 2026, but future growth is possible
Minnesota Lynx v Las Vegas Aces
2025 WNBA MVP, DPOY, MIP Odds: Betting, Futures, Predictions, including Napheesa Collier vs Alyssa Thomas

nbc_ffhh_qbdrafted_250804.jpg
Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs
nbc_golf_yanitseng_250804.jpg
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
nbc_ffhh_hofgame_250804.jpg
Lambert-Smith among Hall of Fame game standouts

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Iowa Corn 350

Watch Now

Playoff countdown enters crunch time at the Glen

August 4, 2025 12:55 PM
The countdown to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues at Watkins Glen International. Catch all of the twists, turns and high-stakes drama on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network.

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250803.jpg
11:01
Cup drivers recap Iowa race won by Byron
nbc_nas_radiorecapv2_250803.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Iowa
nbc_nas_byrondeskv2_250803.jpg
03:34
Byron’s Iowa win resembles scope of 2025 season
nbc_nas_cupiowa_250803.jpg
14:29
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa
nbc_nas_playoffseg_250803.jpg
50
Preece gains ground on playoff bubble after Iowa
nbc_nas_keselowski_250803.jpg
01:07
Cautions hurt Keselowski’s chance at Iowa win
nbc_nas_blaney_250803.jpg
01:45
Blaney ‘surprised’ to catch leaders late at Iowa
nbc_nas_briscoe_250803.jpg
01:36
Second place ‘a good recovery’ for Briscoe at Iowa
nbc_nas_preece_250803.jpg
01:57
Preece recaps ‘eventful’ day at Iowa, top-5 finish
nbc_nas_byronintrv_250803.jpg
01:45
Byron on the winning side of fuel mileage at Iowa
nbc_nas_bellreddick_250803.jpg
02:28
Iowa Cup race gets feisty with more spins, tempers
nbc_nas_hamlinspin_250803.jpg
01:32
Hamlin spins at Iowa while battling four-wide
nbc_nas_svgspin_250803.jpg
01:37
SVG’s spin turns over Cup pit strategy at Iowa
nbc_nas_pitcrews_250803.jpg
03:19
Jackman is ‘the quarterback’ of a NASCAR pit stop
nbc_nas_bubbafeature_250803.jpg
02:17
‘Believe in yourself:' Bubba reflects on Indy win
nbc_nas_xfinityiowa_250802.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Iowa on The CW
sales_nas_creditone_iowa_250801_v2.jpg
02:00
Race for the NASCAR Cup playoffs heats up at Iowa
nbc_nas_julyranking_250730.jpg
01:36
NASCAR July rankings: Hamlin, Bubba show out
nbc_golf_jimmiejohnson_250730.jpg
03:09
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
nbc_nas_childressalmirola_250729.jpg
01:26
Childress, Almirola react to Hill’s actions at IMS
nbc_nas_iowacorn350promo_250728.jpg
30
NASCAR on NBC returns with road to the playoffs
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250727.jpg
06:51
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
nbc_nas_brickyard400_250727.jpg
14:59
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_xfinityindy_250726.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Indy on The CW
nascartrucksthumbnail.jpg
13:05
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
nascarthumbnailcars.jpg
14:38
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
nbc_nas_xfinitydover_250719.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Dover on The CW
nbc_nas_cupsonoma_250713.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
nbc_nas_xfinitysonoma_250712.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW

nbc_ffhh_qbdrafted_250804.jpg
05:21
Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs
nbc_golf_yanitseng_250804.jpg
12:01
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
nbc_ffhh_hofgame_250804.jpg
07:29
Lambert-Smith among Hall of Fame game standouts
nbc_ffhh_te_loveland_250804.jpg
01:45
Loveland should be ‘big part’ of Bears offense
nbc_ffhh_wr_nabers_250804.jpg
03:20
Nabers headlines Berry’s most-drafted WRs
nbc_ffhh_rideordie_250804.jpg
10:11
Chargers believe Hampton ‘is the real deal’
nbc_dps_dponmicahparsons_250804.jpg
15:35
‘Trust is wearing thin’ with Parsons, Cowboys
nbc_golf_bethann_250804.jpg
11:15
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour
nbc_ffhh_rb_chasebrown_250804.jpg
04:15
Bengals’ Brown should be drafted top 10 in fantasy
nbc_csu_colts_danieljones_250804.jpg
08:34
Will Jones beat out Richardson to be Colts QB1?
nbc_csu_lions_takeaway_250804.jpg
04:25
What areas do Lions need to address for 2025?
nbc_golf_sales_penskewyndham_250804.jpg
01:38
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
nbc_csu_halloffame_chargers_250804.jpg
15:17
Chargers are ‘on a mission’ after HOF game
mitchell.jpg
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
deion_thumb.jpg
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
nbc_dps_brentmusburger_250804.jpg
06:52
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’
nbc_bte_nflmvp_250804.jpg
02:13
Will MVP be as ‘straightforward’ as odds suggest?
nbc_bte_brownsfutures_250804.jpg
02:01
Browns ‘cruising’ to have fewest wins in 2025
nbc_dps_toddarcher_250804.jpg
06:57
What makes the Parsons situation different
nfl_1920.jpg
07:03
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
03:03
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
04:15
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250804.jpg
05:31
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension
nbc_pft_hof2026_250804.jpg
03:12
Pro Football Hall of Fame class of ’26 predictions
nbc_pft_terrymclaurin_250804.jpg
04:10
McLaurin request feels like a number discrepancy
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250804.jpg
09:04
Tua states Hill must rebuild the relationships
nbc_pft_jamescook_250804.jpg
08:59
Cook takes a stand for a better contract
nbc_pft_dezbryant_250804.jpg
08:20
Bryant disputes Jones’ claims about negotiations
nbc_pft_jonestofans_250804.jpg
05:56
Jones urges fans not to lose sleep over Parsons
nbc_pft_jerryjonesstatement_250804.jpg
06:45
Simms: ‘Super Bowl and circus don’t go together’