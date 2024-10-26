Watch Now
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Homestead on The CW
Watch the National Debt Relief 250 race on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET on The CW.
Miami a place for Cup champions to handle the heat
Three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem sets the stage for the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where drivers can get one step closer to a championship — something Miami knows well.
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
HLs: Cup Series qualifying at Homestead-Miami
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs' Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Which drivers will join Logano in Championship 4?
Dustin Long preview the second NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as Joey Logano is locked into the Championship 4 and only three spots remain for the title race at Phoenix Raceway.
Logano rides waves of emotions into Championship 4
Joey Logano shares the importance of perspective amid highs and lows, how he rolls with punches and plans to capitalize on the Championship 4 chance, and Paul Wolfe details how he keeps the No. 22 team prepared to adapt.
Can Hamlin jump into Championship 4 in Miami?
Steve Letarte previews the NASCAR Cup playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where Denny Hamlin needs to turn around his subpar playoffs against drivers who have proven to be successful at the track.
NASCAR Cup Series Scan All: Las Vegas playoff race
Relive the best radio calls from the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, presented by Toyota.
Logano’s path from playoff elimination to Champ. 4
From playoff elimination, to penalty reversal and becoming the first Cup Series driver locked into the Championship 4, Joey Logano's run to Phoenix has been as improbable as they come.
Cup Series drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
Go through the NASCAR Cup Series field and hear what drivers had to say following the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to open the Round of 8.
Hamlin: Las Vegas was ‘not a clean day’
It was "not a clean day" for Denny Hamlin at Las Vegas, and the No. 11 finds himself fifth in the playoff standings after the opening race of the Round of 8 with his sights set on Homestead.
Las Vegas Cup race a ‘tough battle’ for Larson
Kyle Larson unpacks a "tough battle" at Las Vegas to open the Cup Series Round of 8 in order to fight and rebound to finish eleventh after falling a lap down during the race.
Bell falls short at Las Vegas: ‘We needed to win’
A disappointed Christopher Bell says he "hasn't come to terms" with how the race at Las Vegas played out after coming up short of the win and knows that "you're never safe" in the playoffs.
‘Incredible’ turn of events has Logano in Champ. 4
From out of the Cup Series playoffs to a spot in the Championship 4, Joey Logano describes his day at Las Vegas as a "total team win" after saving enough fuel to hold off a hard charging Christopher Bell late.
Gibbs goes for a spin; Larson back on lead lap
Ty Gibbs goes for a spin after making slight contact with the wall at Las Vegas, putting Kyle Larson back on the lead lap after losing his lap by way of a disastrous pit sequence.
Reddick flips in wild sequence at Las Vegas
Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott get together exiting Turn 4 at Las Vegas, and the No. 45 flips down the frontstretch with Brad Keselowski also involved.
Contact from Hemric sends Dillon into wall
Austin Dillon crashes out at Las Vegas after contact from Daniel Hemric sends the No. 3 for a hard hit into the outside wall.
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
Watch the Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 race on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. ET on The CW.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs' South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Flat sends Blaney into the wall at Vegas practice
A flat tire sent Ryan Blaney crashing into the wall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff South Point 400.
Vegas stage set for redos, big bets in Cup playoff
WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio sets the scene for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs South Point 400 in Las Vegas -- which gives drivers a chance at renewal and the perfect place to make some gambles.
NASCAR Cup playoff field slims to eight for Vegas
Dustin Long previews the first NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where playoff drivers will jockey for spots in the Championship 4 and Kyle Larson will look to stay hot.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Las Vegas
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Larson’s ROVAL car allowed him to be aggressive
Kyle Larson recaps a "really good day" after his Charlotte ROVAL win, lauding his car's "comfortable feel," shares why he wouldn't want any other crew chief than Cliff Daniels, and looks ahead to Vegas and Homestead.
Can Larson continue dominance, Hamlin bounce back?
Dale Jarrett shares what he'll be watching out for during the South Point 400, the first Round of 8 race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Logano ‘very confident’ with chance at Cup title
Joey Logano shares his reactions to Alex Bowman's disqualification that vaults the No. 22 back into the Round of 8 and the confidence in his team at making a run to Phoenix.
Highlights: Cup playoff race at Charlotte Roval
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Roval, the final race of the Round of 12.