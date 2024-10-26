 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship
Patrick Lange wins Ironman Kona World Championship, course record falls again
IRONMAN Barcelona and IRONMAN 70.3 Barcelona - Previews
2024 Ironman World Championship Results
gabriel.jpg
Gabriel has 3 TD passes and leads No. 1 Oregon to a 38-9 rout of No. 20 Illinois

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_singleton1handtd_241026__245768.jpg
Singleton makes incredible one-handed TD grab
nbc_cfb_puntconversion_241026.jpg
Bertrams’ unintentional fake punt to get 1st down
nbc_nas_miamiessayv2_241026.jpg
Miami a place for Cup champions to handle the heat

nbc_cfb_singleton1handtd_241026__245768.jpg
Singleton makes incredible one-handed TD grab
nbc_cfb_puntconversion_241026.jpg
Bertrams’ unintentional fake punt to get 1st down
nbc_nas_miamiessayv2_241026.jpg
Miami a place for Cup champions to handle the heat

Watch Now

Highlights: Xfinity Series at Homestead on The CW

October 26, 2024 06:40 PM
Watch the National Debt Relief 250 race on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.
nbc_nas_nxshomestead_241026.jpg
9:08
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Homestead on The CW
nbc_nas_miamiessayv2_241026.jpg
1:19
Miami a place for Cup champions to handle the heat
nbc_nas_miamitruckshls_241026.jpg
14:39
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami
nbc_nas_miamiqualhl_241026.jpg
4:42
HLs: Cup Series qualifying at Homestead-Miami
nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
8:51
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami
nbc_nas_sales_c1_homesteadv2_241024.jpg
1:42
Which drivers will join Logano in Championship 4?
nbc_nas_vegaswinnerint_241024.jpg
7:04
Logano rides waves of emotions into Championship 4
nbc_nas_miamipreview_241023.jpg
2:03
Can Hamlin jump into Championship 4 in Miami?
nbc_nas_toyotascanvegas_241022.jpg
4:13
NASCAR Cup Series Scan All: Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_loganoweek_241021.jpg
2:08
Logano’s path from playoff elimination to Champ. 4
nbc_nas_creditone_241020.jpg
10:20
Cup Series drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_cupvegas_241020.jpg
17:18
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_hamlin_241020.jpg
1:03
Hamlin: Las Vegas was ‘not a clean day’
nbc_nas_larson_241020.jpg
0:56
Las Vegas Cup race a ‘tough battle’ for Larson
nbc_nas_bell_241020.jpg
1:21
Bell falls short at Las Vegas: ‘We needed to win’
nbc_nas_logano_241020.jpg
1:31
‘Incredible’ turn of events has Logano in Champ. 4
nbc_nas_gibbspin_241020.jpg
1:34
Gibbs goes for a spin; Larson back on lead lap
reddick_flips.jpg
3:17
Reddick flips in wild sequence at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_dilloncrash_241020.jpg
2:30
Contact from Hemric sends Dillon into wall
nbc_nas_xfinityvegas_241019.jpg
9:54
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
nbc_nas_cupqualsveg_241019.jpg
9:41
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_241019.jpg
2:12
Flat sends Blaney into the wall at Vegas practice
nbc_nas_lvessay_241019.jpg
1:30
Vegas stage set for redos, big bets in Cup playoff
nbc_nas_sales_cred1_vegas_241017.jpg
1:39
NASCAR Cup playoff field slims to eight for Vegas
nbc_nas_xfinityqualsveg_241018.jpg
7:04
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_larsonrovalwinintv_241018.jpg
3:58
Larson’s ROVAL car allowed him to be aggressive
nbc_nas_vegasprev_241017.jpg
3:30
Can Larson continue dominance, Hamlin bounce back?
joey_logano.jpg
6:29
Logano ‘very confident’ with chance at Cup title
nbc_nas_rovalhl_241013.jpg
19:48
Highlights: Cup playoff race at Charlotte Roval
nbc_nas_elliott_241013.jpg
1:05
Elliott proud of his team’s effort at the Roval
