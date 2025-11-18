 Skip navigation
nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
RSM Classic 2025: How to watch, tee times from PGA Tour’s fall finale
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
Reports: Frenchman fighting to keep PGA Tour card headed to LIV Golf’s Cleeks
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Seahawks vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

nbc_ffhh_qbwaiverwire_251118.jpg
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
nbc_ffhh_tewaiverwire_251118.jpg
Consider TEs Shultz, Johnson on waivers
nbc_nba_james_harden_nocap_251118.jpg
Will Clippers miss playoffs this season?

nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
RSM Classic 2025: How to watch, tee times from PGA Tour’s fall finale
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
Reports: Frenchman fighting to keep PGA Tour card headed to LIV Golf’s Cleeks
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Seahawks vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

nbc_ffhh_qbwaiverwire_251118.jpg
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
nbc_ffhh_tewaiverwire_251118.jpg
Consider TEs Shultz, Johnson on waivers
nbc_nba_james_harden_nocap_251118.jpg
Will Clippers miss playoffs this season?

Watch Now

Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe

November 18, 2025 01:03 PM
The Numbers on the Board crew break down Cade Cunningham’s new deal with Nike, which makes him the sixth active player to get a signature shoe with the company.

nbc_nba_james_harden_nocap_251118.jpg
09:48
Will Clippers miss playoffs this season?
nbc_nba_dk_lauri_251118.jpg
05:04
Expect Markkanen to have big night vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_jalen_duren_251118.jpg
09:49
Duren’s monster game headlines wild night
nbc_nba_raptors_251118.jpg
05:07
Raptors showing positive signs amid winning streak
best_sneakers__908183.jpg
06:05
Debating which NBA players have best sneaker lines
mpx_bulls.jpg
01:59
HLs: Bulls end skid, defeat Nuggets in thriller
curry_sneaker.jpg
05:22
Which sneaker brands will Steph consider joining?
new_mpx_nov_18.jpg
05:30
Rivers crafts current starting five vs. ‘Monstars’
curry_mpx.jpg
02:15
Steph’s game has aged ‘gracefully’ with Warriors
new_okc__604430.jpg
01:57
HLs: OKC rides historic first to win vs. Pelicans
nbc_nba_dalvsmin_251117.jpg
01:59
HLs: Wolves rout Mavs for fifth win in six games
nbc_nba_chavstor_251117.jpg
02:00
HLs: Ingram, Raptors grind out win against Hornets
nbc_nba_spidacomp_251117.jpg
01:53
Spida season: Mitchell drops 37 against Bucks
nbc_nba_lacvsphi_251117.jpg
01:59
HLs: Maxey’s eruption lifts 76ers past Clippers
nbc_nba_nykvsmia_251117.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Heat escape Knicks in thriller
nbc_nba_indvsdet_251117.jpg
01:55
HLs: Pistons top Pacers behind Duren’s huge night
nbc_nba_milcle_digitalhit_251117.jpg
01:18
Cavaliers’ backcourt ‘phenomenal’ against Bucks
mitchell_intv.jpg
04:31
How Mitchell is helping to empower Cavs teammates
nbc_nba_bucksanalysis_251117.jpg
01:44
Giannis suffers groin injury against Cavaliers
bucks_cavs.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Mitchell powers Cavaliers past Bucks
nbc_nba_milcle_merrillintv_251117.jpg
01:02
Merrill: Cavs are ‘getting close’ offensively
new_vic_copy.jpg
02:00
Spurs will be ‘cautious’ with Wemby’s calf injury
nbc_nba_spidamitchell_v2_251117.jpg
03:43
Mitchell’s patience is ‘on a different level’
nbc_nba_hummelreport_251117.jpg
04:22
Assessing Cavs’ development in wake of injuries
nbc_nba_riversinterview_v2_251117.jpg
04:28
Rollins has been ‘a huge spark’ for Bucks
nbc_nba_easternconference_251117.jpg
04:43
State of Eastern Conference one month into season
nbc_roto_wembanyama_251117.jpg
01:33
Wembanyama and Castle are hurt, now what?
nbc_roto_davis_251117.jpg
01:30
Has Davis played his last game in a Mavs jersey?
nbc_roto_anunoby_251117.jpg
01:41
Anunoby ‘can’t be dropped’ despite injury
nbc_roto_white_251117.jpg
01:33
How White’s return impacts other Bulls guards

nbc_ffhh_qbwaiverwire_251118.jpg
03:17
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
nbc_ffhh_tewaiverwire_251118.jpg
02:07
Consider TEs Shultz, Johnson on waivers
nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
09:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251118.jpg
19:30
Miller credits fan for ‘elite trolling’ of Green
nbc_dps_lanekiffin_251118.jpg
01:59
Patrick: Kiffin should stay at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_paulskenesinterview_251118.jpg
12:28
Skenes addresses Yankees rumors: ‘It’s not true’
LaneDPS11-18.jpg
08:07
Latest on Kiffin and rest of coaching carousel
nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
03:44
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
01:21
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
11:45
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around
lanejohnson__983668.jpg
01:42
How Eagles stand without Lane Johnson
nbc_pft_michael_penix_251118.jpg
07:41
Florio: Feels like the season is lost for Falcons
nbc_pft_schottenheimer_251118.jpg
05:53
Schottenheimer: We’re not done honoring Kneeland
nbc_pft_prescottv2_251118.jpg
08:02
Cowboys’ win over Raiders was ‘confidence booster’
nbc_pft_jonathan_gannon_251118.jpg
07:49
Gannon’s seat grows hotter entering Week 12
nbc_pft_pickensshowoutv2_251118.jpg
10:55
Jones praising Pickens only causes more headaches
jamarrchase.jpg
16:33
Spitting is ‘the ultimate act of disrespect’
GettyImages-2235592448_720x405_2467031619584.jpg
05:48
Lamb, Pickens benched for opening drive
nbc_pft_chiefsplyoff_251118.jpg
06:12
Chiefs’ mindset amid possibly missing playoffs
nbc_pft_cowboysteamroll_251118.jpg
03:33
Cowboys use grief from Kneeland as fuel vs Raiders
nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_roto_seantucker_251117.jpg
01:40
Tucker to lose fantasy appeal upon Irving’s return
nbc_roto_joshallen_251117.jpg
01:40
Why Allen needs to be in your lineup vs. Texans
nbc_roto_joshjacobs_251117.jpg
01:25
Pick up Wilson if Jacobs is out vs. Vikings
nbc_roto_aaronrodgersV2_251117.jpg
01:29
PIT fantasy implications after Rodgers’ injury
nbc_dls_broncovchiefsreax_251117.jpg
04:30
Le Batard: Broncos’ defense is ‘all-time good’
nbc_dps_ramseyvschase_251117.jpg
04:59
Patrick calls for severe punishment for Chase
nbc_dps_nflweek11recap_251117.jpg
13:17
NFL playoff bubble heats up in Week 11
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
nbc_golf_roundtable_251117.jpg
05:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines