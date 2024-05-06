 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round
Taylor Pendrith climbs International Presidents Cup standings; 6 Canadians in top 20
General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
NBC Sports names broadcast team for U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2
Bryan2.jpg
NCAA women’s golf regional sites marked by ‘rough, rough conditions,’ goose poop

Top Clips

nbc_bet_lunchmoney_240506.jpg
Lunch Money: The Met Bet Gala Edition
nbc_dps_drewbledsoeint_240506.jpg
Bledsoe reviews the roast of Brady
nbc_oly_tf_michsttf_240506.jpg
MSU athletes have sights set on Olympics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round
Taylor Pendrith climbs International Presidents Cup standings; 6 Canadians in top 20
General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
NBC Sports names broadcast team for U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2
Bryan2.jpg
NCAA women’s golf regional sites marked by ‘rough, rough conditions,’ goose poop

Top Clips

nbc_bet_lunchmoney_240506.jpg
Lunch Money: The Met Bet Gala Edition
nbc_dps_drewbledsoeint_240506.jpg
Bledsoe reviews the roast of Brady
nbc_oly_tf_michsttf_240506.jpg
MSU athletes have sights set on Olympics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Do Clippers get a hall pass for underachieving?

May 6, 2024 09:31 AM
Dan Patrick discusses why the playoff elimination of the Clippers on a Friday almost felt scripted, as well as the seemingly lack of pressure and criticism compared to the way the Lakers are covered in the same city.
Up Next
nbc_bet_lunchmoney_240506.jpg
1:40
Lunch Money: The Met Bet Gala Edition
Now Playing
nbc_dps_knickspacersadvancerecap_240503.jpg
6:53
Recapping Pacers, Knicks’ Round 1 triumphs
Now Playing
nbc_dps_carlisleconvo_240503.jpg
17:19
Carlisle: There is nothing like the NBA playoffs
Now Playing
Lebron.jpg
19:22
‘Tough decisions’ ahead for Lakers, Warriors, Suns
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponkawhileonard_240502.jpg
6:42
What should Clippers expect from injured Leonard?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mcmenaminnba_240502.jpg
14:40
Clippers, Lakers at turning point after playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_dps_maddogsegment_240502.jpg
11:58
Inside growing rivalry between Maxey and Brunson
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
5:07
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbs_76ersknicks_240501.jpg
5:52
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5
Now Playing
nbc_dps_timbontempsintv_240501.jpg
10:30
‘Absurd’ Knicks-76ers series & LeBron’s future
Now Playing
nbc_dps_76ersknicksgame3reax_240501.jpg
6:29
Maxey’s heroics keep 76ers alive vs. Knicks
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nuggetslakersrecap_240430.jpg
5:25
‘How over is ‘over’’ for the Lakers?
Now Playing