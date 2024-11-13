Watch Now
Crawford: Klay's GS return a remnant of 'old NBA'
Jamal Crawford joins the Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz to talk about the dying out of warm welcomes in the NBA, the Knicks' postseason outlook and more.
Miami’s loss to Detroit will ‘haunt’ Spoelstra
The Dan Le Batard Show breaks down the Miami Heat's recent loss to the Detroit Pistons, explaining how head coach Erik Spoelstra made uncharacteristic mistakes in late-game scenarios.
Ranking NBA’s most unstoppable players of all time
NBA writer Vincent Goodwill stops by the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Warriors and Celtics before debating the most unstoppable players in NBA history, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, and more.
Heat worried about early-season performance?
The Dan Le Batard Show discusses the current state of the Heat amid Miami losing three out of their first four home games at the hands of the Magic, Knicks, and Kings and the most recent road defeat against the Suns.
Grizzlies’ Edey showing signs of fantasy potential
The Rotoworld Basketball Show shares why Zach Edey's recent performances provide glimpses into his tantalizing skill set and eventual fantasy upside.
Embiid shoves reporter during locker room incident
The Dan Le Batard Show crew discusses Joel Embiid shoving a columnist during a locker room altercation and examines exactly what has gone wrong during Embiid's tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Buy low on Warriors’ Kuminga, hold on Hield
Dan Titus, Noah Rubin and Raphielle Johnson break down what to do with the Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield in fantasy basketball.
Is Banchero’s fantasy production sustainable?
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew reacts to Paolo Banchero's 50-point night and break down whether the Orlando Magic forward can maintain a top-15 fantasy status in the 2024-25 NBA season.
‘Sell high’ on Wizards’ Poole after hot start
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew discusses whether to sell high on Jordan Poole after the Washington Wizards guard has gotten off to a quick start during the 2024-25 NBA season.
Scott stays centered as an NBA referee
NBA official Danielle Scott shares insight regarding her journey to become a referee and what it takes to stay centered and focused under pressure in this episode of “3 Pointer - Women of the NBA" presented by Ford.
Mazzulla wants fighting and power plays in NBA
The Dan Le Batard Show crew shares their thoughts on Boston Celtics' head coach Joe Mazzulla saying that he wants to see power plays and the return of fighting in basketball.
Ex-trainer sues Clippers for Leonard’s treatment
Dan Le Batard and the crew unpack the recent lawsuit against the Los Angeles Clippers from a former trainer due to the alleged "illegal treatment" of Kawhi Leonard.
What are biggest Eastern Conference storylines?
The Dan Le Batard Show breaks down the landscape of the Eastern Conference, discussing how load management with the Philadelphia 76ers and a poor bottom half of the conference will make for an interesting 2024-25 season.