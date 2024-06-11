 Skip navigation
Top News

MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Jett Lawrence crests hill.JPG
5 Things to Watch for in High Point: It’s still Jett Lawrence’s title to lose
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto to have knee surgery, placed on 10-day injured list
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round One
U.S. Open underscores disparate trajectories of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

Top Clips

nbc_golf_paynestewart_240611.jpg
How the 1999 U.S. Open helped shape golf’s future
nbc_golf_tigerspeech_240611.jpg
Tiger receives Bob Jones Award ahead of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_kaymer_240611.jpg
Kaymer discusses return to U.S. Open at Pinehurst

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Lakers take offseason loss after Hurley rejection

June 11, 2024 09:39 AM
Dan Patrick wonders what the Lakers do now after being turned down by UConn's Dan Hurley and why it's a "tricky situation" for whoever decides to fill the opening.
