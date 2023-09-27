Watch Now
Magic: Kareem 'always overlooked' in today's age
Dan Patrick chats with Magic Johnson to discuss his involvement with Sideline RSV, how the three-point shot has 'revolutionized' the NBA, and why Kareem Abdul-Jabar is often overlooked in today's day and age.
How will NBA enforce load management rules?
Brian Windhorst calls into the Dan Patrick Show to explain the NBA's new load management rules and some of the pitfalls for its practicality.
NBA preview: Can the Cavs threaten the Bucks?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson preview the Central Division, wondering if the Bucks are heading for a pivot, if Evan Mobley can push the Cavaliers up a level and how the Pacers will progress.
Connaughton: Steph Curry is best point guard ever
Pat Connaughton and Dan Patrick debate who the best point guard of all time is between Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson.
Connaughton discusses hardest players to guard
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton joins the Dan Patrick show alongside Will Ferrell to discuss Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and the hardest NBA players to guard.
NBA preview: Nuggets the class of Northwest
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson preview the Northwest Division, where the defending-champion Nuggets set the bar by returning all five starters, but will be faced with the departures of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green.
Harden still at odds with Morey and 76ers
"What a mess" says Kurt Helin regarding the James Harden saga in Philadelphia, as Helin doesn't see things working out for either party in the long run because each seems hell bent on "mutually assured destruction."
Carrington focused on team over individual awards
Dijonai Carrington says the most important thing is winning, and while Sixth and Most Improved Player are awards she's thought of, she knows she won't win individual accolades without the help and success of her team.
Carrington a Sixth Player of the Year candidate
Sun guard DiJonai Carrington describes her adjustment to Connecticut as a California native, how she feels about Sixth Player of the Year love, what it's been like coming off the bench, and why she's trying to level up.
Are Herbert and Brown worth their contracts?
Dan Patrick reacts to the historic contracts for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and contemplates if either deal is worth the money.
Does Brown deserve NBA’s richest contract ever?
Dan Patrick discusses the Celtics signing Jaylen Brown to a supermax extension, which is the largest contract in NBA history, and whether or not it was the right move for Boston.
Is it time for Embiid to move on from 76ers?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson look into Joel Embiid's situation with the Philadelphia 76ers and discuss whether it's time for Embiid to leave the franchise.