Highlights: Brown leads Celtics over Nets

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
White Sox acquire left-hander Chris Murphy in a trade with the Red Sox
NFL: NOV 16 Panthers at Falcons
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 12: Michael Penix to IR; Jaylen Warren, Dalton Kincaid updates
Barcia New Jersey Supercross
Justin Barcia, Dylan Ferrandis confirmed as Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati riders
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_detatl_251118.jpg
Highlights: Pistons win 11 straight, top Hawks
nbc_nba_memvssas_barnesintv_251118.jpg
Barnes: Spurs working as a ‘collective’ to win
nbc_nba_memvssas_sasanalysis_251118.jpg
Fox, Barnes take over for Spurs against Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
White Sox acquire left-hander Chris Murphy in a trade with the Red Sox
NFL: NOV 16 Panthers at Falcons
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 12: Michael Penix to IR; Jaylen Warren, Dalton Kincaid updates
Barcia New Jersey Supercross
Justin Barcia, Dylan Ferrandis confirmed as Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati riders
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_detatl_251118.jpg
Highlights: Pistons win 11 straight, top Hawks
nbc_nba_memvssas_barnesintv_251118.jpg
Barnes: Spurs working as a ‘collective’ to win
nbc_nba_memvssas_sasanalysis_251118.jpg
Fox, Barnes take over for Spurs against Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Brown leads Celtics over Nets

November 18, 2025 10:55 PM
Jaylen Brown puts in 29 points to help the Boston Celtics get the victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_detatl_251118.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Pistons win 11 straight, top Hawks
nbc_nba_memvssas_barnesintv_251118.jpg
04:02
Barnes: Spurs working as a ‘collective’ to win
nbc_nba_memvssas_sasanalysis_251118.jpg
02:34
Fox, Barnes take over for Spurs against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_memvssas_foxintv_251118.jpg
01:44
Fox: Barnes ‘carried us through’ to win vs MEM
nbc_nba_memvssas_curryrecord_251118.jpg
01:18
Curry leaps Carter on NBA all-time scoring list
nbc_nba_memvssas_sandboxsegv2_251118.jpg
02:19
Breaking down how Suns help isolate Booker
nbc_nba_memvssas_lebronsreturn_251118.jpg
05:38
What LeBron’s return will mean for Lakers
nbc_rbs_jamorant_251118.jpg
01:48
Morant injury adds to Grizzlies’ early-season woes
nbc_rbs_giannis_251118.jpg
01:51
Giannis loss may affect fantasy value of teammates
nbc_rbs_paulgeorge_251118.jpg
01:21
George makes season debut for 76ers
nbc_roto_sunsatblazers_251118.jpg
02:17
Lean on Suns to beat Trail Blazers, take the over
nbc_roto_grizzliesatspurs_251118.jpg
02:01
Grizzlies-Spurs line ‘overinflated’ minus Wemby
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251118.jpg
01:45
Vassell, Wemby continue to soar for Spurs
nbc_nba_cade_cunningham_251118.jpg
02:06
Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe
nbc_nba_james_harden_nocap_251118.jpg
09:48
Will Clippers miss playoffs this season?
nbc_nba_dk_lauri_251118.jpg
05:04
Expect Markkanen to have big night vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_jalen_duren_251118.jpg
09:49
Duren’s monster game headlines wild night
nbc_nba_raptors_251118.jpg
05:07
Raptors showing positive signs amid winning streak
best_sneakers__908183.jpg
06:05
Debating which NBA players have best sneaker lines
mpx_bulls.jpg
01:59
HLs: Bulls end skid, defeat Nuggets in thriller
curry_sneaker.jpg
05:22
Which sneaker brands will Steph consider joining?
new_mpx_nov_18.jpg
05:30
Rivers crafts current starting five vs. ‘Monstars’
curry_mpx.jpg
02:15
Steph’s game has aged ‘gracefully’ with Warriors
new_okc__604430.jpg
01:57
HLs: OKC rides historic first to win vs. Pelicans
nbc_nba_dalvsmin_251117.jpg
01:59
HLs: Wolves rout Mavs for fifth win in six games
nbc_nba_chavstor_251117.jpg
02:00
HLs: Ingram, Raptors grind out win against Hornets
nbc_nba_spidacomp_251117.jpg
01:53
Spida season: Mitchell drops 37 against Bucks
nbc_nba_lacvsphi_251117.jpg
01:59
HLs: Maxey’s eruption lifts 76ers past Clippers
nbc_nba_nykvsmia_251117.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Heat escape Knicks in thriller
nbc_nba_indvsdet_251117.jpg
01:55
HLs: Pistons top Pacers behind Duren’s huge night

Latest Clips

nbc_soccer_usmnturuguayhls_251118.jpg
11:22
Highlights: USMNT vs. Uruguay (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoalfivev2_251118.jpg
01:26
Tessmann gets first International goal vs. Uruguay
nbc_soccer_uruguaygoalone_251118.jpg
01:01
De Arrascaeta’s stunner gets Uruguay on the board
nbc_soccer_usagoalfour_251118.jpg
01:20
Luna slots U.S. into 4-0 advantage over Uruguay
nbc_soccer_usagoalthree_251118.jpg
01:27
Freeman nets his second, USMNT’s third v. Uruguay
nbc_soccer_usagoaltwo_251118.jpg
01:22
Freeman heads in USMNT’s second goal vs. Uruguay
nbc_soccer_usagoalone_251118.jpg
02:12
Berhalter’s strike puts USMNT up 1-0 over Uruguay
nbc_roto_michaelpexinjr_251118.jpg
01:26
Falcons dealing with ‘huge injury fiasco’
nbc_roto_jamarrchase_251118.jpg
01:25
Chase’s absence leaves ‘huge gap’ for Bengals
nbc_roto_tyrodtaylor_251118.jpg
01:32
Taylor to provide ‘more pass volume’ for Jets
nbc_roto_georgepickens_251118.jpg
01:37
Pickens, Lamb feasting in Cowboys’ offense
nbc_golf_jeenoint_251118.jpg
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
for_mpx_video.jpg
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage
nbc_csu_ramsseahawks_251118.jpg
15:49
Breaking down Darnold’s four INTs against Rams
oly_fr_gubeijinglookback_final.jpg
07:54
Gu relives history-making runs at Beijing 2022
Lionsthumb.jpg
04:56
Lions still favored to win NFC North sitting third
oly_frmba_stevensonbeilookback.jpg
05:45
Freeskier Stevenson was born to be a thrill-seeker
oly_frmss_hallbeijinglookback.jpg
04:05
Hall’s Olympic dreams realized at Beijing 2022
oly_ssw_jacksonbowelookback.jpg
09:12
Jackson and Bowe always will share a special bond
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_251118.jpg
14:30
How Eagles’ front four, secondary dominated Lions
nbc_roto_viksatpackers_251118.jpg
01:58
Take Packers over Vikings with struggling McCarthy
nbc_roto_brownsatraiders_251118.jpg
02:21
‘Stay away’ from betting Browns-Raiders in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_cowboysrecapv2_251118.jpg
07:12
Is it time to panic about Jeanty?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251118.jpg
01:18
Browns, Cowboys good underdog bets in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_wrwaiverwire_251118.jpg
07:00
Pierce, Mooney are best WRs available on waivers
nbc_roto_eaglesatcowboys_251118.jpg
02:00
Krick: It’s ‘Eagles or nothing’ against Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_restwaiverwire_251118.jpg
13:21
Tuten, Tucker can be valuable off waivers
nbc_roto_giantsatlionsv2_251118.jpg
01:42
Bet against Giants vs. Lions if Winston starts
nbc_golf_schenkputt_251118.jpg
04:16
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
nbc_ffhh_wilsonwaierwire_251118.jpg
09:19
Wilson, Gainwell could benefit from opportunity