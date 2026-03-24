Highlights: Warriors outlast Mavericks in OT

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch 2026 Notre Dame Pro Day: TV/stream info, schedule, participants, location
Mason Duhon
,
Mason Duhon
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Birmingham: Hunter Lawrence extends podium streak
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Analyzing Flagg’s decision to pass on final play
Spurs defense dominates Heat behind Wembanyama
Scal: Wemby on the border of breaking the NBA
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
NCAABK
NCAABK
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Men’s College Basketball Scores
Women’s College Basketball Scores
Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch 2026 Notre Dame Pro Day: TV/stream info, schedule, participants, location
Mason Duhon
,
Mason Duhon
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Birmingham: Hunter Lawrence extends podium streak
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Analyzing Flagg’s decision to pass on final play
Spurs defense dominates Heat behind Wembanyama
Scal: Wemby on the border of breaking the NBA
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
NCAABK
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Men’s College Basketball Scores
Women’s College Basketball Scores
Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Warriors outlast Mavericks in OT
March 24, 2026 12:47 AM
The Golden State Warriors were able to claw back against the Dallas Mavericks to force OT and get the final say on Peacock NBA Monday.
Related Videos
01:22
Analyzing Flagg’s decision to pass on final play
43
Spurs defense dominates Heat behind Wembanyama
02:17
Scal: Wemby on the border of breaking the NBA
02:09
Spurs are a ‘big time team’ playing with humility
01:56
Highlights: Spurs extinguish Heat on the road
01:07
Wemby: Spurs are doing ‘the invisible work’
03:03
Heat getting healthy at pivotal time of season
03:01
Rivers: It’s go-time for Spurs chasing No. 1 seed
03:38
Should Knueppel or Flagg have edge in ROY race?
02:46
Clippers, Suns among most dangerous play-in teams
02:14
Can Hornets insert themselves among top 6 in East?
05:10
How Wembanyama, Luka fit in NBA MVP race
01:30
Watson scores 14 for Nuggets in return from injury
01:01
LeBron stands alone in all-time games played
06:01
Mannix: Luka, Lakers ‘best story’ in NBA right now
01:23
Durant passes MJ on NBA’s all-time scorers list
03:37
‘Emotion’ is Beecham’s favorite part about March
01:47
Beecham: Dosunmu better than his analytics suggest
13:37
Wembanyama headlines Beecham’s All-Defensive teams
04:13
Bet on Fox to have big game in Miami against Heat
09:23
Lakers, Celtics, Trail Blazers are teams to watch
02:38
Beecham: Seattle, basketball ‘go hand in hand’
01:24
Take the Mavericks moneyline against the Warriors
01:23
Can the Heat slow down the red-hot Spurs?
01:22
Young Timberwolves starting to bite at right time
04:14
How can Celtics continue to find their rhythm?
06:43
Hyland built on persevering through adversity
47
McDaniels breaks down Wolves’ big win in Boston
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves swarm Celtics
03:39
Inside Brown’s off court training with IShowSpeed
Latest Clips
03:57
Tatum has time to shake rust off after BOS return
07:19
How should Heat move forward with Powell, Herro?
12:03
AMA needs to ‘lay down the law’ more consistently
06:13
Lawrence has every facet of Supercross dialed
03:57
Deegan’s Round 10 penalty is another inconsistency
04:19
How Lawrence, Tomac should approach rest of season
01:42
Cubs’ Suzuki (knee) to miss opening day
01:24
What a split backfield means for Tuten, Rodriguez
01:24
JSN might be ‘as safe as it gets’ in fantasy
13:36
Is North Carolina a ‘desirable job’ anymore?
22:12
Barkley: Arizona ‘is going to win’
01:33
Pirates reassign top prospect Griffin to minors
02:02
Strider to begin season on injured list
08:09
Takeaways from Iowa upsetting No. 1 Florida
21:43
Repicking NCAA bracket following opening weekend
10:26
Are Cinderella teams a thing of the past with NIL?
05:38
Celebrating Nebraska’s ‘remarkable’ Sweet 16 run
05:20
Rick Pitino has ‘awoken a giant’ at St. John’s
19:25
Deep dive into the WNBA’s ‘historic’ new CBA
15:07
Taurasi: Fudd ‘probably’ No. 1 pick in WNBA draft
17:28
Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1
08:26
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 3 Chris Brazzell II
01:46
Texas ‘peaking’ at right time to make a title run
02:03
Can Duke exploit LSU’s ‘biggest flaw’ in Sweet 16?
07:54
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 2 Jordyn Tyson
04:15
Smith-Njigba’s historic deal is ‘well earned’
11:38
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 1 Denzel Boston
07:34
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 4 Carnell Tate
08:51
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 5 Zachariah Branch
05:22
Why JSN’s reported extension is so ‘surprising’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue