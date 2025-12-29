 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from 49ers vs. Bears in Week 17
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Guard Zaide Lowery no longer part of Marquette men’s basketball program
NCAA Womens Basketball: Long Beach St. at UCLA
No. 4 UCLA extends winning streak to six games with 82-75 win over No. 19 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_pft_garrett_myles_inhead_251229.jpg
Garrett clearly in heads of Rodgers, Steelers
nbc_pft_newcoachesthriving_251229.jpg
Inside the many coaching masterclasses of 2025
nbc_pft_calebstrongbearsloss_251229.jpg
Williams, Bears ‘playing with house money’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from 49ers vs. Bears in Week 17
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Guard Zaide Lowery no longer part of Marquette men’s basketball program
NCAA Womens Basketball: Long Beach St. at UCLA
No. 4 UCLA extends winning streak to six games with 82-75 win over No. 19 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_pft_garrett_myles_inhead_251229.jpg
Garrett clearly in heads of Rodgers, Steelers
nbc_pft_newcoachesthriving_251229.jpg
Inside the many coaching masterclasses of 2025
nbc_pft_calebstrongbearsloss_251229.jpg
Williams, Bears ‘playing with house money’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Brown scores 37, ties Bird's franchise record

December 28, 2025 09:03 PM
Jaylen Brown tied a Celtics team record with nine consecutive 30-point games in Boston's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_detvslac_251228.jpg
01:57
HLs: Leonard drops 55 to beat East-leading Pistons
nbc_nba_phivokc_251228.jpg
02:00
HLs: OKC gets back in the win column, beats Sixers
nbc_nba_gswtor_251228.jpg
01:59
HLs: Barnes’ historic night fuels Raptors’ OT win
nbc_nba_wembyhl_251227.jpg
01:57
HLs: Wembanyama scores 32 in Spurs loss
nbc_nba_camthomas_251227.jpg
01:55
HLs: Thomas lifts Nets to victory over Minnesota
raw_nbc_nba_townsbrunson_251227.jpg
01:56
HLs: Towns, Brunson lifts Knicks past Hawks
nbc_nba_giannisreturn_251227.jpg
01:56
HLs: Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks in return
nbc_nba_black_251227.jpg
01:51
HLs: Black drops career-high 38 in win over Denver
raw_nbc_nba_brookhardenkawhi_251226.jpg
01:56
HLs: Lopez sinks career-high nine 3-pointers
nbc_nba_keyontelauri_251226_raw.jpg
01:58
HLs: George, Markkanen combine for 61 vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_morantjackson_251226_raw.jpg
01:57
HLs: Jackson Jr., Morant power Grizzlies to win
nbc_nba_phxvsnop_bookerhl_251226.jpg
01:54
HLs: Booker drops 30 in Suns’ win in New Orleans
nbc_nba_phivschi_chicomeback_251226.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Bulls complete comeback vs. 76ers
nbc_nba_notbxmasgradesv2_251226.jpg
15:01
Grading every NBA Christmas Day matchup
nbc_nba_notbdkp6v2_251226.jpg
04:47
Zion spearheading NOP’s charge after win streak
nbc_roto_jokic_251226.jpg
01:41
Jokic carrying Nuggets after 56-point barrage
nbc_roto_reaves_251226.jpg
01:36
Lakers fantasy targets amid Reaves uncertainty
nbc_roto_davisv2_251226.jpg
01:51
AD’s absence to boost Flagg, Gafford in fantasy
nbc_nba_oftbspurs_251226.jpg
09:06
Spurs knock down Thunder for third time in 13 days
nbc_roto_spurs_251226.jpg
02:02
Analyzing Spurs futures: West winner, Johnson COTY
nbc_nba_minvden_jokichl_251225.jpg
02:16
HLs: Jokic drops 56 in Nuggets’ Christmas win
nbc_nba_knicks4thqtrcomeback_251225.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Brunson leads Knicks’ comeback
mpx_new.jpg
06:16
Ranking all five NBA Christmas Day 2025 matchups
nbc_nba_audienceqs_251224.jpg
09:50
What are best Christmas moments in NBA history?
nbc_nba_wishlistpt2_251224.jpg
10:02
NBA Christmas wish list: Ware needs more minutes
nbc_nba_dkpick6_251224.jpg
04:55
Can Towns take advantage of Mobley’s injury?
nbc_nba_pierrewishlist_251224.jpg
09:56
NBA Christmas wish list: Can Knicks win title?
nbc_nba_garlandmove_251224.jpg
07:13
Will Cavaliers deal Garland before trade deadline?
nbc_nba_knicksnbacup_251224.jpg
02:10
Andresen: ‘You can’t win’ as a Knicks fan
nbc_nba_draymondrama_251224.jpg
09:55
Green, Warriors ‘have been through a lot of stuff’

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_garrett_myles_inhead_251229.jpg
13:24
Garrett clearly in heads of Rodgers, Steelers
nbc_pft_newcoachesthriving_251229.jpg
04:02
Inside the many coaching masterclasses of 2025
nbc_pft_calebstrongbearsloss_251229.jpg
07:18
Williams, Bears ‘playing with house money’
nbc_golf_coveringtiger_251227.jpg
10:37
Covering Tiger was ‘bigger than the game’
nbc_golf_tigereras_251227.jpg
04:02
What was the most interesting Tiger era?
nbc_golf_whytigermatters_251227.jpg
08:35
Why Tiger still matters in the game
nbc_pft_brockpurdysegment_251229.jpg
08:47
Purdy shows he’s more than a ‘system QB’
nbc_pft_49staytrack1sed_251229.jpg
11:37
49ers stay on track for 1-seed by beating Bears
nbc_psnff_eaglesconvo_251229.jpg
01:34
Eagles’ defense makes them a threat in playoffs
nbc_psnff_ravenssteelersprev_251229.jpg
01:53
Henry will be ‘the key’ for Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_psnff_bearsconvo_251229.jpg
01:46
Bears’ front four got ‘pushed around’ vs. 49ers
nbc_psnff_juszczykint_251229.jpg
07:35
Juszczyk: 49ers ‘charged up’ by Purdy’s energy
nbc_snf_sfpostgameint_251228.jpg
02:10
Purdy: ‘Nothing better’ than big late-season wins
nbc_snf_chisflites_251228.jpg
52
Highlights: 49ers win wild SNF classic vs. Bears
nbc_fnia_pittvscleveland_251228.jpg
05:19
Steelers’ loss shows how crucial Metcalf is
JenningsTDSNF12-28.jpg
01:04
Jennings gives 49ers late lead vs. Bears
nbc_fnia_speedround_251228.jpg
03:47
Speed Round: NFL Week 17 New Year’s Resolutions
nbc_fnia_nfcsouth_251228.jpg
04:40
‘Nobody’s going to believe in’ CAR, TB in playoffs
PurdyTDNinersMPX12-28.jpg
46
Purdy makes magic and finds Juszczyk for touchdown
nbc_fnia_billseagles_251228.jpg
06:43
Eagles dodged a bullet in win vs. Bills
HenrySteelersRavensMPX12-28.jpg
02:49
Storylines to watch in Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_snf_chiburdentd_251228.jpg
50
Williams uncorks deep ball to Burden III for TD
nbc_snf_chipicksix_251228.jpg
01:02
Edwards gets pick six on first play from scrimmage
nbc_fnia_floriojoshallen_251228.jpg
18
Allen injury update after Week 17 vs. Eagles
nbc_fnia_kornackinfc_251228.jpg
01:24
Kornacki analyzes NFC South and No. 1 seed chances
nbc_fnia_floriolamar_251228.jpg
45
Jackson and Watt injury updates ahead of Week 18
nbc_fnia_florioglenn_251228.jpg
01:40
Latest on Glenn’s future, Flores’ HC candidacy
nbc_fnia_fredwarnerintv_251228.jpg
02:15
Warner says he has ‘a chance’ to return this year
nbc_fnia_steelersbrowns_251228.jpg
05:19
Steelers, Buccaneers disappoint in Week 17
nbc_nfl_pittomlinsound_251228.jpg
59
Tomlin says PIT ‘didn’t make enough plays’ vs. CLE