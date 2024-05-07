 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Edgar Lopez Tommy Rios SMX coverage Telemundo.png
Three 2024 SuperMotocross finales televised in Spanish on Telemundo YouTube page, NBC Sports app
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LIV Golf Invitational - London Draft
Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson make strong LIV comments (Phil deletes X post)
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Doha Diamond League spotlights rising Americans; TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfs_rookierbs_240507.jpg
Brooks, Lloyd headline rookie fantasy RB crop
nbc_roto_rfstexanswr_240507.jpg
Where does Dell stand in fantasy redrafts?
nbc_roto_rfstitans_240507.jpg
Boyd adds to Titans ‘really good’ receiving trio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Edgar Lopez Tommy Rios SMX coverage Telemundo.png
Three 2024 SuperMotocross finales televised in Spanish on Telemundo YouTube page, NBC Sports app
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LIV Golf Invitational - London Draft
Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson make strong LIV comments (Phil deletes X post)
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Doha Diamond League spotlights rising Americans; TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfs_rookierbs_240507.jpg
Brooks, Lloyd headline rookie fantasy RB crop
nbc_roto_rfstexanswr_240507.jpg
Where does Dell stand in fantasy redrafts?
nbc_roto_rfstitans_240507.jpg
Boyd adds to Titans ‘really good’ receiving trio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Officiating detracts from Brunson's performance

May 7, 2024 02:03 PM
NBA analyst Tim Legler joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the officiating in Game 1 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, Jalen Brunson's emergence, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama and more.
Up Next
nbc_dps_billhanzlikinterviewv2_240507.jpg
8:08
Hanzlik: DEN ‘out of its system,’ still fixable
Now Playing
nbc_dps_timberwolvesnuggetsgame2recap_240507.jpg
6:53
Edwards at tip of NBA’s ‘youth movement’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_brianwindhorstint_240507.jpg
16:08
Windhorst: Murray’s behavior vs. MIN ‘inexcusable’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_edwardsjordan_240507.jpg
2:42
Edwards raising expectations for Timberwolves
Now Playing
nbc_dps_knicksbrunson_240507.jpg
5:28
Brunson proving he’s a No. 1 option for Knicks
Now Playing
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240506.jpg
18:08
Miller sees ‘some correlation’ between Edwards, MJ
Now Playing
nbc_bet_lunchmoney_240506.jpg
1:40
Lunch Money: The Met Bet Gala Edition
Now Playing
nbc_dps_clippersdiscussion_240506.jpg
5:05
Do Clippers get a hall pass for underachieving?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_knickspacersadvancerecap_240503.jpg
6:53
Recapping Pacers, Knicks’ Round 1 triumphs
Now Playing
nbc_dps_carlisleconvo_240503.jpg
17:19
Carlisle: There is nothing like the NBA playoffs
Now Playing
Lebron.jpg
19:22
‘Tough decisions’ ahead for Lakers, Warriors, Suns
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponkawhileonard_240502.jpg
6:42
What should Clippers expect from injured Leonard?
Now Playing