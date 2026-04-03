2026 Final Four odds, betting: Expert picks, best bets, predictions, parlays for Michigan vs Arizona

The Final Four concludes Saturday evening with a true clash of the titans as the Michigan Wolverines take the court against the Arizona Wildcats. Both schools have a tremendous interior presence. Each school like to push the pace. Each is ranked in the Top 5 at both ends of the court.

Let’s start with the offenses. Looking to push the pace at every opportunity, Michigan’s offense, led by standout Yaxel Lendeborg, is ranked Top 5 in the nation averaging over 90 points during the tournament. Also a fan of getting the ball up the court in a hurry, Arizona counters with Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley and the nation’s ninth-best shooting percentage (50%+) and a steamroller approach that excels at scoring in the paint. Each of these schools have simply overwhelmed their opponents in the NCAA Tournament. A big difference between these school’s approaches on offense is Michigan’s success beyond the arc (shooting 40% since March 1) and Arizona’s near total disregard of the three-point line (No. 361 in percentage of points from 3s) and their ability to get to the free throw line (Top 10 in the nation in getting to the stripe).

Which school will be able to impose their will and execute their gameplan on offense more efficiently? Michigan brings the nation’s top-ranked defense to the court, but they have not seen an opponent with the size and tenacity in the paint like Arizona. They match up with Arizona’s size but must stay out of foul trouble. Aday Mara picked up a couple of early fouls against Tennessee in the Elite Eight. Doubtful the Wolverines survive if he or any of his frontcourt mates get in foul trouble again. Arizona must control the glass and limit second chance opportunities for the Wolverines. Specifically, Ivan Kharchenkov is one of the top defenders in the country. He will draw the assignment of defending Lendeborg. If he is able to limit Lendeborg’s opportunities at the rim and turn the Big Ten Player of the Year into a jumpshooter for much of the game, Arizona will roll into the title game.

Lets take a closer look at this Final Four matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Michigan vs. Arizona

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 8:49PM EST

8:49PM EST Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium City: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Network/Streaming: TBS, truTV

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Michigan Wolverines vs. Arizona Wildcats

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Michigan (-125), Arizona (+105)

Michigan (-125), Arizona (+105) Spread: Michigan -1.5

Michigan -1.5 Total: 157.5

This game opened Arizona -1.5 with the Total set at 156.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Michigan vs. Arizona

Michigan Wolverines

G Nimari Burnett

G Elliott Cadeau

F Yaxel Lendeborg

F Morez Johnson Jr.

F Aday Mara

Arizona Wildcats

G Brayden Burries

G Jaden Bradley

F Koa Peat

F Ivan Kharchenkov

F Motiejus Krivas

Is this the year the Big Ten wins national title? Nicole Auerbach and John Fanta discuss whether they think Illinois or Michigan can bring the NCAA Tournament title back to the Big Ten for the first time in over 25 years, including their picks for both Final Four games.

Important stats, trends and insights: Michigan vs. Arizona

Michigan is 18-20 ATS this season

Arizona is 23-15 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in just 16 of Michigan’s 38 games this season (16-22)

The OVER has cashed in 19 of Arizona’s 38 games this season (19-19)

Michigan is 3-0 on the Moneyline and 2-1 ATS against Arizona all-time

Braden Burries is 22-38 (57.8%) from the field through 4 games of the NCAA Tournament

is 22-38 (57.8%) from the field through 4 games of the NCAA Tournament Motiejus Krivas has pulled down 38 boards (9.5/gm) through 4 games of the NCAA Tournament

has pulled down 38 boards (9.5/gm) through 4 games of the NCAA Tournament Jaden Bradley is 17-38 (44.6%) from the field through 4 games of the NCAA Tournament

is 17-38 (44.6%) from the field through 4 games of the NCAA Tournament Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 25 points and 8.3 rebounds over his last 3 games

is averaging 25 points and 8.3 rebounds over his last 3 games Elliott Cadeau has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game through 4 games in the NCAA Tournament

has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game through 4 games in the NCAA Tournament Aday Mara is averaging 2.75 blocks per game in the NCAA Tournament



Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between Michigan and Arizona:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Arizona on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Arizona on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Arizona +1.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Arizona +1.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 157.5

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

