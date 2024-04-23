 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

drakecalebjayden.jpg
NFL Mock Draft 2024: Four QBs taken in top 5 of NBC Sports collab mock draft
Presidents Cup - Previews
Future sites of the PGA Championship
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
How players qualify for the PGA Championship: Eligibility for 2024 at Valhalla Golf Club

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lakersonfacingnuggets_240423.jpg
Denver has answers for every question Lakers pose
nbc_dps_nuggetslakersgame2_240423.jpg
Jokic opening up opportunities for Murray vs. LAL
nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

drakecalebjayden.jpg
NFL Mock Draft 2024: Four QBs taken in top 5 of NBC Sports collab mock draft
Presidents Cup - Previews
Future sites of the PGA Championship
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
How players qualify for the PGA Championship: Eligibility for 2024 at Valhalla Golf Club

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lakersonfacingnuggets_240423.jpg
Denver has answers for every question Lakers pose
nbc_dps_nuggetslakersgame2_240423.jpg
Jokic opening up opportunities for Murray vs. LAL
nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

76ers squandered 'heroic' performance from Embiid

April 23, 2024 09:37 AM
Dan Patrick details how the little things came back to haunt Philadelphia in Game 2 against New York after blowing a late fourth-quarter lead and now facing an 0-2 hole in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Up Next
nbc_dps_lakersonfacingnuggets_240423.jpg
3:39
Denver has answers for every question Lakers pose
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nuggetslakersgame2_240423.jpg
3:31
Jokic opening up opportunities for Murray vs. LAL
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nbaplayoffsrd1reax_240422.jpg
3:32
Game 1s have a 1st since 2013; Lillard’s stat line
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_240419.jpg
9:18
Which player faces most pressure in NBA playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240418.jpg
17:55
Williamson’s injury raises long-term questions
Now Playing
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterview_240418.jpg
4:49
NBA ‘sets a precedent’ with Porter’s lifetime ban
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponjontayporternbaban_240418.jpg
6:57
After Porter ban, is NBA gambling policy working?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_klaythompson_240417.jpg
4:20
Is this the ‘end of the road’ for the Warriors?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_kingsvpelicans_240417.jpg
1:02
Expect Kings to ‘come out hot’ vs. Pelicans
Now Playing
nbc_dps_anthonyslaterinterview_240418.jpg
7:34
Slater: Warriors should stick with Curry, Thompson
Now Playing
nbc_dps_lakersontanking_240417.jpg
6:43
Should LA have tanked the game vs. New Orleans?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_endofwarriorsdynasty_240417.jpg
10:09
Is Warriors dynasty over and did it end abruptly?
Now Playing