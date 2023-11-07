 Skip navigation
Top News

NBA: Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans
Basketball Pickups: Fantasy managers squawkin’ for Hawkins
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Pelican Women's Championship - Final Round
How to watch: TV schedule for The Annika, Bermuda Champ.
Michael Penix
Heisman Trophy: Tracking the Odds

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_rutgersvsprinceton_v2_231106.jpg
MBB Highlights: Princeton upsets Rutgers 68-61
nbc_pftpm_aidanhutchinson_231106.jpg
Hutchinson, Lions not naïve to the big picture
nbc_smith_harden_231106_1920x1080_2280036419852.jpg
Is Harden on his ‘last stop’ with the Clippers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NBA: Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans
Basketball Pickups: Fantasy managers squawkin’ for Hawkins
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Pelican Women's Championship - Final Round
How to watch: TV schedule for The Annika, Bermuda Champ.
Michael Penix
Heisman Trophy: Tracking the Odds

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_rutgersvsprinceton_v2_231106.jpg
MBB Highlights: Princeton upsets Rutgers 68-61
nbc_pftpm_aidanhutchinson_231106.jpg
Hutchinson, Lions not naïve to the big picture
nbc_smith_harden_231106_1920x1080_2280036419852.jpg
Is Harden on his ‘last stop’ with the Clippers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Allocco biggest moments from win over Rutgers

November 6, 2023 11:40 PM
See Matt Allocco's biggest plays from Princeton's upset win over Rutgers in the season opener, where the senior paced all scorers with a game-high 21 points.