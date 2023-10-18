 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: SEP 23 LIV Golf Chicago
Mickelson: Expect more PGA Tour players to join LIV Golf
Horse Racing: 36th Breeders Cup World Championship
Breeders’ Cup 2023: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time
MX Spring Creek 2023 Jo Shimoda with umbrella.JPG
Team Honda welcomes Jo Shimoda in two-year deal
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexlavroundtable_231018.jpg
PGA Tour, LIV partnership ‘as unclear as ever’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231018.jpg
Don’t fall for Lions-Ravens trap game in Week 7
nbc_simms_brownsdvs49erso_231018.jpg
Browns’ defense was ‘off the charts’ vs. 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: SEP 23 LIV Golf Chicago
Mickelson: Expect more PGA Tour players to join LIV Golf
Horse Racing: 36th Breeders Cup World Championship
Breeders’ Cup 2023: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time
MX Spring Creek 2023 Jo Shimoda with umbrella.JPG
Team Honda welcomes Jo Shimoda in two-year deal
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexlavroundtable_231018.jpg
PGA Tour, LIV partnership ‘as unclear as ever’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231018.jpg
Don’t fall for Lions-Ravens trap game in Week 7
nbc_simms_brownsdvs49erso_231018.jpg
Browns’ defense was ‘off the charts’ vs. 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Could USC's Riley follow Williams to NFL?

October 18, 2023 02:28 PM
Dan Patrick discusses the possibility of USC head coach Lincoln Riley taking a job in the NFL as early as next season, and why he could follow Caleb Williams to his future NFL team.