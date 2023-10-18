Could USC's Riley follow Williams to NFL?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Mickelson: Expect more PGA Tour players to join LIV Golf
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Breeders’ Cup 2023: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
Team Honda welcomes Jo Shimoda in two-year deal
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
PGA Tour, LIV partnership ‘as unclear as ever’
Don’t fall for Lions-Ravens trap game in Week 7
Browns’ defense was ‘off the charts’ vs. 49ers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Mickelson: Expect more PGA Tour players to join LIV Golf
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Breeders’ Cup 2023: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
Team Honda welcomes Jo Shimoda in two-year deal
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
PGA Tour, LIV partnership ‘as unclear as ever’
Don’t fall for Lions-Ravens trap game in Week 7
Browns’ defense was ‘off the charts’ vs. 49ers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Could USC's Riley follow Williams to NFL?
October 18, 2023 02:28 PM
Dan Patrick discusses the possibility of USC head coach Lincoln Riley taking a job in the NFL as early as next season, and why he could follow Caleb Williams to his future NFL team.
Close Ad